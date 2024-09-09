Unruly Tenant Wouldn’t Stop Causing Trouble For A Property Manager, So They Found Out He Was Keeping A Secret And Got Him Into Big Trouble

I can’t imagine being a property manager for an apartment complex…

It sounds brutal!

And this story proves my point exactly!

Check out what this property manager had to say about dealing with a real creep.

Start now!

Worst. Tenant. Ever. “I used to work as a property manager for a semi large investment firm.

There’s a person who is a BIG problem.

I was in charge of several apartment complexes which included a 55+ Section 8 complex. One tenant in the complex has been a royal pain all the time. He had a habit of calling the city inspection department anytime he had a problem in his apartment instead of filling out a work order to get faster service. 300 unit building so if it was a minor issue it would be first come first serve for non emergency or safety issues. He actually called the city once for a dirty outlet cover. On this occasion I got a visit from the inspector because his patio door was not functioning. this I would definitely consider a safety issue. So I immediately go up to his unit with the inspector in tow. The inspector had been there before coming to see me and confirmed the door was stuck in the open position and would not close. But thought it a bit odd that he had 2 doors which confused me a little since each unit only has 1 patio. Upon entry we go to the patio and sure enough there are 2 patio doors. Side note: the tenant had been there long before I started working there so this was the way it was long before me and he had floor to ceiling curtains which obscured the second door which was always in the open position yet hidden from view.

What’s going on here…?

So when I entered I clearly see a door that seem perfectly fine. I go over to the working door and test to see that it is sliding and locking properly and it is, and ask the inspector what seems to be the problem. He points out the other door behind the curtains which I now clearly noticed. It had been slid into the open position and was not obstructing the egress at all. It seems that proir to me someone installed a new door but never removed the old one they just extended the frame. Which in effect fixed the problem in a half *** way. But in my opinion it was a working door and not a safety issue which the inspector agreed with. The problem was we have a city code that clearly states any door must be in working condition regardless of if it’s used or not. The inspector said I either have to fix or remove the door and gives me a 5 day compliance order. By chance I had a crew remodeling the unit across the hallway and as the inspector was filling out the order I went to the other unit asked one of the guys to use his maul and Sawzall. I went back into the tenants apartment and proceeded to smash out the glass and start cutting the the aluminum door with the Sawzall and had the door busted out in less than 5 minutes making a hell of a mess in the process.

The inspector was surprised…

All while the inspector was filling out his paperwork and the tenant was watching in complete shock. I turn to the inspector and ask does it now comlpy and he sort of chuckles and says legally yes it does and I say good, problem solved and he agrees and signs off on the order. I have the guys across the hall clean up the mess and went with the inspector back to my office. In the elevator he says he’d never seen something like that before but since he was about as fed up with this guy always bugging them as I was over minor infractions he thought it was a hilariously creative solution albeit not a very nice way to go about it. Not long afterwards the tenant got arrested for an assault and got a jail sentence and became late on rent which gave me the perfect excuse to evict him.

The story wasn’t over.

Now comes the second malicious compliance. Where I live the sheriff is required to remove belongings after an eviction but the limit the items to a set value, and leave behind anything under the value threshold.

And it was GROSS.

So it’s up to me and my crew to haul out the junk. While one of the guys was cleaning out his bedroom closet he opens a box and it was stuffed full of pictures of children in different states of compromised situations and several letters from a young boy that were quite disgusting. So, of course I call the sheriffs back, and they took the evidence for additional charges to tack on to his jail time. One more note about the eviction is he also had a cat and the cat was still there and I found out his neighbor was feeding it in his absence. Now the cat had to go. This cat was old and ugly and our local shelter is definitely a **** shelter, and I knew he didn’t have a chance of being adopted so it was a certain death sentence. Now me I’m a huge animal advocate I have 3 rescue dogs and 5 horses and a few barn cats and felt pity for the poor guy and thought one more barn cat wouldn’t hurt so I took him home. When I got him there is when I found out he was declawed on all 4 paws and knew he would never make it in a barn setting. He lived out his remaining days comfortably inside our house.”

This creep had it coming BIG TIME.

