When A Bully’s Mom Refuses To Step In Because Her Son Is “Just Being A Boy,” This Mom Gives Her A Wet Surprise That She Won’t Forget

Sometimes, being a parent means standing up for your child in unexpected ways.

What would you do if another parent refused to step in after their kid repeatedly bullied yours?

Would you confront them directly?

Or would you find a more sneaky way to teach them a lesson?

In the following story, a mother finds herself in this exact dilemma, and let’s just say it turns into a sticky situation.

Here’s what happened.

Be a better human and parent When my son was between the ages of 1-2, I would take him to a community center that had a great playroom. Anyone could use it for the cost of a buck or two. It was a wonderful shared space filled with lots of age-appropriate toys and activities. We loved going there. Normally, there would be a few other families in there, and the kids could have someone their own age to play with. One day, I was in there playing with my son when another mom entered with her kid. We were the only ones in the room. After a bit, my kid took an interest in them and went over to where they were playing. This mom would have nothing to do with it.

Here’s where things take a turn for the worse.

She did everything to ignore him and wouldn’t share any of the room’s toys with him. Rude. My kid gave up and went back to playing on his own. A little while later, this other child came up and shoved my son down onto the floor. I jumped a bit, but when they are small, this sometimes happens as they are learning. I kept my eye on it and the other mom, who didn’t even flinch. My kid went back to playing. Well, a few minutes goes by, and that other kid knocked him down again. That was it! My son starts to cry, and the other mom just sits there watching it, doing nothing. I ran over and scooped him up to comfort him. I asked the other mom if she was just going to keep letting her kid push mine down.

The other mom didn’t even make an effort.

Her pathetic response was something about how her son was “just being a boy.” Mama bears know that if you make our kid cry, you’ve crossed the line. I gathered him up and gave her a dirty look. No apology on her end, no correction of her son’s behavior. Time for us to go.

Mess with her kid, and you get juiced.

We were outside of the room in the hallway, putting our shoes back on to go. You see, you had to remove your shoes to enter the room and leave them outside in a cubby. That’s when I saw her pretty little Doc Marten boots. I just so happened to have an unopened bottle of apple juice in my backpack. I took that juice and poured the entire contents into both of her boots. Then, I walked away calmly. Needless to say that I didn’t return to the playroom ever again, but it was worth it. Don’t be a rude person, and teach your kid some **** manners.

Yikes! It must’ve been an uncomfortable trip home for that mother.

Let’s see how Reddit readers responded to this revenge.

This person has a good point.

Same concept, just a different scenario.

Here’s a kid who took matters into his own hands.

Saved the best one for last – this one is hilarious!

Hope she learned a lesson!

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.