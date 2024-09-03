When A Client Refused To Pay A Landscaper, He Blasted Her Driveway With Snow And Refused To Plow It

Owning a small business is filled with bumps in the road.

Or in this case, snow mounds on a car.

When a once-reliable client turned into a problematic payer, one determined stepdad decided to take revenge to a frosty new level.

Read on for the full scoop!

Don’t pay me for months? Enjoy unburying your car. My stepdad works as a landscaper and does snow in the winter. He had many clients in one townhouse community. One time he had this lady who was a regular client at first, always paid on time, always polite, etc.

But then came trouble in paradise.

However, over time, the lady started to get slow with her payments, and wasn’t home when he was there. Eventually she fell behind and when my step dad went to collect, she had the audacity to say “I have never seen you in my life,” in an stern voice (not acting like someone with dementia or someone who genuinely didn’t recognize the person).

He goes on a recon mission to gather dirt on her.

Afterwards, he asked his other clients in the neighborhood about her and they all said she was insane. Cue the revenge. My stepdad makes it a point to recruit both of her neighbors as new clients.

Together with his new recruits, they hatch a devious plan.

My stepdad comes back with his friend after a 1.5 foot snow storm. There are two driveways to the left and right of hers, with way the townhouses are setup. He instructs his friend to blow every inch of snow from both driveways directly onto hers and they get to work.

They made sure she saw what they were doing.

They purposely did this when she was home, and she came out LIVID. His friend pretended to not speak English and my stepdad said, probably with the biggest grin on his face “I’m sorry have never seen you in my life.” And left.

And that, folks, is how you get even!

Reddit is sure to get a kick out of this turn of events.

This redditor thinks he let her off too easy, if anything.

This person saw the story headed in a different direction.

This user sides with the woman. What if she really didn’t remember?

It’s a bit suspicious that the woman always manages to conveniently be away when he arrives to do her lawn.

Sure, he could keep working for her out of the kindness of his heart, but he also has a family to feed.

She didn’t hold up her end of the deal, so neither did he.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.