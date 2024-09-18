When He Said He Couldn’t Cover A Shift Due To His Second Job, His Boss Called His Second Job Behind His Back. So He Quit His First Job With No Notice And Left Them In The Lurch.

Friend, family or work, one must always have boundaries!

This guy’s boss overstepped his boundaries and did something completely unacceptable.

Find out how they got in a fight and this guy ended up quitting his work!

AITA for quitting without notice after my boss went behind my back? I’ve worked at a franchise for 6 years, and I also have a second job that I’ve been at for 3 years. I have set days where I’ll work job 1 on Wednesday-Friday and job 2 Monday-Tuesday. This morning my colleague called in sick at job 1.

Since he had other commitments, me politely told his boss no.

Boss from job 1 called me and I told him sorry, that I am at other job today like usual. He said he understood and hung up the phone. 30 Minutes later and I get a call from job 2 just as I’m about to leave.

But uh oh…

They let me know that my boss from job 1 called them and said that he needed me at job 1. I was absolutely mortified and told job 2 that I will absolutely be coming in to work today. I wound up calling back job 1 and telling them not to expect me back this week or ever again because my boss had hugely overstepped a boundary.

The boss got so mad at him for leaving!

My boss hit the roof instantly and said he would sue me due to needing to close the business for the days I’m not there. I welcomed him to try. So I’m sitting here now at job 2.

He wanted to make the most out of his second job.

I spoke to my boss and told her that I’ll be going full time, as they had been begging me to do so for the past year. My phone is blowing up from boss and colleagues at job 1 because I didn’t give them notice, and now the business will suffer and my colleagues will miss out on money due to the store being closed.

He isn’t sure about his decision now.

I feel bad about it, but I’m so angry and embarrassed after this morning.

That’s a tricky situation!

Why couldn’t boss 1 just ask someone else to fill in?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this story.

That’s right! The boss should have never called the other employer.

This person knows job one isn’t the right place to work at!

Yes! This person knows every action has a consequence.

This person has a lot of questions!

This user knows the value of boundaries and is shocked by this story.

Quitting was an excellent choice in this situation.

It’s also less hassle to work one full time job than two part times.

