When His Girlfriend Moved In With Him, Her Mother Moved In As Well And She Don’t Contribute. Now He Wants To Kick Her Out But Worries His Girlfriend Will Leave Too.

WIBTA if I kicked my girlfriend’s mother out of my house? I (m27) and my gf (f24) live together, however with that, her mother (f57) lives with us.

Essentially her mom was evicted from their apartment a few days after my girlfriend moved in with me, since then it has been utter hell. Essentially the mom does a few chores but does not work, has not applied for jobs, or anything, so she is essentially a leech.

And my gf has been kinda the same, she has a few jobs but doesn’t do any chores or anything really. I provide for everything and everyone and pay all the bills and for dinners/outings etc.

I feel I would be the AH here because she would be homeless and on the street and my girl is considering going with her if that happens But I also have no qualms on ending the relationship if she did choose to move out also. WIBTA?

