Wife Quits Mid-Game After Husband’s Interruption Causes Her To Miss Crucial Tip, But He Thinks She’s Overreacting

Back in the day, you could play a game and chat at the same time.

But modern games aren’t that simple. Many require your full attention just to get the hang of things.

So, what would you do if your spouse interrupted you during a crucial part of the game, made you miss an important tip, and then refused to help you figure it out?

In the following story, a wife finds herself in this exact situation.

Let’s see how she handled it.

AITAH for quitting a game after my husband interrupted me? My husband has been trying to convince me to play “Ghosts of Tsushima” for a while (pretty much since it came out), and I finally agreed to play it. However, while playing the game tonight, he interrupted me during a standoff, and I missed a game guide tip that came on screen. To be clear, I was in the middle of a standoff while he was watching me play, and as I was fighting, he asked me a question (not related to the game), and I got distracted answering him while trying not to die at the same time. I’m not great at processing multiple sources of sensory input at the same time, which is why I don’t normally play games like this, since they require the player to keep track of lots of different moving pieces simultaneously.

Here’s where the drama started.

That’s very stressful for me, and I typically game to reduce stress, so I just don’t gravitate towards games that I find difficult to play. Well, while I was fighting the enemy and trying to answer my husband’s question at the same time, I missed a tutorial tip that came on screen and wasn’t able to read it before it vanished. I honestly didn’t even know I missed it at first until my husband asked me if I had seen what it said. I told him no and asked what I had missed, but he refused to tell me.

Frustrated, she asked her husband again.

I got a little frustrated, but it’s not the first time I’ve gotten distracted from something right in front of my face while trying to process other sensory input, so I asked him if it was something important I needed to know to play the game, to which he said, “Yes.” So then I explained to him that I had missed the tip even coming on screen because I was talking to him, and asked again what the guide said. He smirked and said no again with this smug, teasing expression. “Are you really not gonna tell me even though I missed it because I was talking to you? Can you at least tell me what it was about so I can try to Google it?” I asked. “Nope.” He answered.

By this point, she was done.

So, I closed the game, put the controller down, and left to watch TV in our room. Now he’s texting me that I’m overreacting by quitting and telling me to just play the game and I’ll eventually figure it out. The thing is, what little interest I had in playing the game is completely gone now. I didn’t really want to play it in the first place, but I knew my husband wanted me to, and at least the gameplay was beautiful, and the story sounded interesting. But again, I play games to relieve stress, so now that I’ve missed important information I need to play the game, and I don’t even know how to find what I missed, I’m just over it. I don’t think I can go back since the game auto-saves and doesn’t keep a backup, and even though I’m not super far in, I still don’t want to start over and redo everything from square one. AITA?

Are these children or adults?

Here’s what the folks over at Reddit had to say about their situation.

This person thinks the husband may have done this on purpose.

Here’s someone who would’ve reacted the same way.

Nice! A fan of the game offered some advice on what she may have missed.

According to this person, he’s showing red flags.

It’s just a game, and both sides were acting childish.

No winners here.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.