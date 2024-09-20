September 20, 2024 at 6:21 pm

Woman At A Bar Thought A Patron Was Hitting On Her, But He Really Just Wanted To Borrow A Chair

by Jayne Elliott

Source: Reddit/Petty Revenge/pixabay/OurWhiskyFoundation

In today’s story, a man is at a bar with his friends when a girl wrongly assumes he is hitting on her.

Instead of flirting, he uses her line against her.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

Girl assumed I was hitting on her. Gave her the same response she gave me.

This was back in 08 or 09. I was in Quito Ecuador.

I was staying at a hostel and was there for just over 3 weeks, less than a block away there was an Irish pub.

This pub has really good bar food that wasn’t on the menu of a lot of other restaurants in the area so because of that it was a mixed crowd.

Popular with locals and backpackers because the proximity to the hostel.

I’m at the bar with some other guests from the hostel and we are expecting a few more to join us.

Next to me is a bar stool and on the other side of the barstool are two women talking, they’re obviously friends.

He asks if can use a chair, but she claims she doesn’t understand him.

In Spanish I ask the woman closest to me if she is using this empty chair and is it ok if I grab it.

Spanish is not my first language but I can still speak it clearly and confidently and grew up speaking it since I was a kid.

She says to me in Spanish with a smirk on her face that she does not understand me and she does not speak english.

I ask for the chair again in Spanish while motioning to it and she says again that she doesn’t speak English.

The girl thought he was hitting on her.

I ended up getting the chair from a high top table that was behind us that no one was using.

At this point she turns to her friend and I hear them mumble “I don’t know why he’s talking to me heheheehe” and I hear them chuckling to themselves assuming I was hitting on her I guess and she rejected me?

OP pretends not to understand the girl.

Cue petty revenge.

Throughout the evening I know she heard me conversing in Spanish with the bartender so by this time she knew I definitely spoke Spanish.

The napkin dispenser is directly in front of me and she asks me in Spanish if I can hand it to her.

I look at her confused and I point to the napkin dispenser, then look back at her and lean in a little as if I didn’t hear what she said.

OP uses the lady’s line back at her.

She again says that she needs napkins and if I can hand her the napkin dispenser (all in Spanish).

I look at the dispenser and then her and very clearly I say “lo siento, no hablo inglés” (I’m sorry I don’t speak English)

She gives me shocked pikachu face and she turned bright red and then I give her the cold shoulder.

Here’s the moral of the story…

Don’t flatter yourself lady.

I wasn’t hitting on you.

I just wanted the bar stool.

Maybe she was trying to flirt with him by pretending to not understand him? I love that he used her exact words back at her.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted…

This reader was confused but seems to have it right.

Source: Reddit/Petty Revenge

Another reader shared a story about kids speaking Spanish.

Source: Reddit/Petty Revenge

This person found the story funny.

Source: Reddit/Petty Revenge

Here’s the perspective of someone living in Ecuador.

Source: Reddit/Petty Revenge

This person loved the story.

Source: Reddit/Petty Revenge

Another person hypothesized about why the woman thought he was hitting on her.

Source: Reddit/Petty Revenge

Hopefully she finally understood that he wasn’t hitting on her.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter