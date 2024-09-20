Woman At A Bar Thought A Patron Was Hitting On Her, But He Really Just Wanted To Borrow A Chair

In today’s story, a man is at a bar with his friends when a girl wrongly assumes he is hitting on her.

Girl assumed I was hitting on her. Gave her the same response she gave me. This was back in 08 or 09. I was in Quito Ecuador. I was staying at a hostel and was there for just over 3 weeks, less than a block away there was an Irish pub. This pub has really good bar food that wasn’t on the menu of a lot of other restaurants in the area so because of that it was a mixed crowd. Popular with locals and backpackers because the proximity to the hostel. I’m at the bar with some other guests from the hostel and we are expecting a few more to join us. Next to me is a bar stool and on the other side of the barstool are two women talking, they’re obviously friends.

In Spanish I ask the woman closest to me if she is using this empty chair and is it ok if I grab it. Spanish is not my first language but I can still speak it clearly and confidently and grew up speaking it since I was a kid. She says to me in Spanish with a smirk on her face that she does not understand me and she does not speak english. I ask for the chair again in Spanish while motioning to it and she says again that she doesn’t speak English.

I ended up getting the chair from a high top table that was behind us that no one was using. At this point she turns to her friend and I hear them mumble “I don’t know why he’s talking to me heheheehe” and I hear them chuckling to themselves assuming I was hitting on her I guess and she rejected me?

Cue petty revenge. Throughout the evening I know she heard me conversing in Spanish with the bartender so by this time she knew I definitely spoke Spanish. The napkin dispenser is directly in front of me and she asks me in Spanish if I can hand it to her. I look at her confused and I point to the napkin dispenser, then look back at her and lean in a little as if I didn’t hear what she said.

She again says that she needs napkins and if I can hand her the napkin dispenser (all in Spanish). I look at the dispenser and then her and very clearly I say “lo siento, no hablo inglés” (I’m sorry I don’t speak English) She gives me shocked pikachu face and she turned bright red and then I give her the cold shoulder.

Don’t flatter yourself lady. I wasn’t hitting on you. I just wanted the bar stool.

