Woman Is Tired Of Her Boss Checking Her Bag During Her Break, So She Grosses Him Out So Bad He Never Touches Her Purse Again

Retail expects a lot of their employees, the least of which hardly being putting their lives on the line to protect stolen merchandise.

But sometimes bosses don’t just expect employees to stop the robbers, they accuse the workers of BEING the robbers!

So when this user was tired of her employer treating her like a criminal while taking up all of her break, she started pulling pranks that made them regret looking in their bag!

Check it out!

Employee bag checks suck About 8-10 years ago I worked for a major chain drug store. Employees couldn’t leave the store without a manager or supervisor digging through their bags first and they often made you turn your pockets out if possible. It annoyed me because they’d take 10 minutes to get to you and they would only let you take the last 5 minutes of your 15 minute break.

So OP decided to make them regret searching her bag in the first place!

Sooo I decided to mess with them a couple times. Once, I specifically purchased the normal stuff I carry in my purse all from my store. I wrapped everything in receipts. Like you couldn’t even see what anything actually was because this is that store that gives you 3 feet of coupons on every receipt. And I used packing tape so none of it was useful. The eye roll was worth it and they wanted to write me up but technically I had followed policy so they couldn’t.

But that wasn’t the only trick OP pulled on her boss….

Another time, I specifically purchased all competitor store brand products. Nothing that could possibly be purchased at our store, all house brands from other companies. They were very annoyed and for the most part after that, they only glanced in my bag without touching anything anymore. Honorable mention was when I worked Christmas day with a fever of 103°F and they refused to send me home so they check my bag on that break. It was filled with used tissues. They did let me go home about 30 minutes early after that one.

Serves them right for treating their employees like criminals, and taking time off of their hard-earned break to do so!

Look in my bag? Sure, if you REALLY want to.

