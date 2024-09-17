‘You end up making it a deal.’ – Car Sales Employee Explains Why They Get You To Meet The Sales Manager Before You Buy A Car

No one wants to pay more money than necessary to get the car they want that fits their needs.

But the reality is that buying a car isn’t like buying items off the shelf.

When you’re about to sign to make the deal official, “They bring the sales manager to come and speak with you.”

Car sales expert and TikToker @costacreatescardeals made a viral video about why this happens.

“There’s a method behind the madness,” he explains.

“Did you know there’s a cost associated with every customer that walks through the dealership doors?”

He’s recording his video while walking through a lot full of cars.

“These dealerships have massive campaigns and ads that cost a certain amount of money.”

He says that at the end of every month the dealership divides these costs by the amount of people who purchase cars.

“Who better than the sales manager to come speak to you to protect the dealership’s investment?”

Getting the sales manager may seem sleazy to you.

But it’s often done to ensure a profit and to finance the costs of doing business.

Here’s what folks are saying.

This doesn’t surprise me.

It sounds stressful and awkward.

Always good to research your market before making a decision.

I’m not sure why it’s shady. What kind of business doesn’t manage cashflow?

Exactly. It may seem unusual because of the processes and personalities involved, but it isn’t.

Do your homework if you’re worried about getting a bad deal.

