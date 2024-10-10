’10 times the price.’ – Etsy Shopper Warned People Against Buying Items From The Website Due To Greedy Resellers

Buying items from Etsy can be a roll of the dice.

Sometimes it works out, sometimes it doesn’t.

A woman named Madison has a big issue with the online company and she took to TikTok to air her grievances.

Madison said about products on Etsy, “Those same items are on Temu and SHEIN. People are buying them in bulk and then reselling them for 10 times the price on Etsy.”

She added, “And y’all are thinking it’s a good deal, and it’s coming from a small business.”

In her caption, Madison wrote, “If you see it being sold on amazon for less $$, i can almost guarantee it’s available on temu.”

Take a look at her video.

@drmadisonperry Your etsy finds are from TEMU 😭 If you are about to spend your hard earned money on etsy, i highly recommend searching the item on amazon first. If you see it being sold on amazon for less $$, i can almost guarantee it’s available on temu (from the same local warehouse as amazon) for a tiny fraction of the cost. Example: $199 singing bowl in etsy = $39.99 on amazon = $18.67 on temu 🫶🏽 #etsy #temu #temuhaul #scammers ♬ original sound – Dr. Perry | Therapist

Now check out what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this person spoke up.

She didn’t hold back! Not one bit!

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.