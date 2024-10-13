October 13, 2024 at 6:21 pm

‘97% approval rating. Great cars, all certified.’ – An Enterprise Worker Said It’s A Good Idea To Buy Rental Cars From The Company

by Matthew Gilligan

I’ve never even thought of buying a rental car before, but, according to an Enterprise Rent-A-Car employee, it’s a good idea.

He posted a video on TikTok and gave viewers his opinion about the subject.

The man told viewers, “Buying a car from Enterprise. Yes, we sell cars. I work here at the car sales division.”

He added, “Really great program. Need a car? Come see us. I promise you won’t regret it. 97% approval rating. Great cars, all certified.”

Take a look at the video.

Here’s how TikTokkers reacted.

This viewer chimed in.

Another TikTokker has been there.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Straight from the source!

