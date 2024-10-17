Entitled Driver’s Car Was Blocking The Entire Driveway, But Owner Claimed She Wasn’t Parking There. So A Fight Ensued And They Were Forced To Move.

If you can’t find street parking, what do you do?

Do you block someone’s driveway?

No. You don’t.

In today’s story, one couple blocks an entire driveway, and they make it worse when the homeowner confronts them.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

Entitled girl blocks our driveway The usual BS with an entitled Karen. Couple of houses on the street are having renovation work done, so street parking is tighter than usual. Our driveway is VERY visible. Prominent curb cut, brick pavers that start at the sidewalk, you really cannot miss it.

Someone blocked the entire driveway.

I come home from running a couple of errands, and a Subaru is parked across our entire, and I mean entire, driveway. They couldn’t have centered their car any better if they tried. So I grab another spot and schlep my stuff into the house. Couple minutes later I see a couple leaving the rental across the street and getting into the car. They’re not renters there, maybe just visiting.

The dude plays dumb.

I’m not a complete jerk, and I like the neighbors that live there, so I step onto the porch, get their attention and in a very nice tone of voice, give them the, “Hey folks, just a heads up if you’re back, you’re parked in my driveway.” The dude looks up, sees they were clearly in the wrong and says, “Oh sorry man, I didn’t even notice. My bad.” Which, meh, if that’s how poorly you pay attention, you probably shouldn’t even be driving, but I let it slide.

Karen isn’t at all apologetic.

Karen on the other hand. “Don’t worry about it, we’re not parking here.” Uh, yeah, you dummy, you ARE parked there. But I’m still being at least a little nice. “Well, whether you’re staying or not, you’re still blocking my driveway.” K: “It’s not a big deal, you don’t have to be a jerk about it.” Me: “Oh, if I wanted to be a jerk, you’d know it.” K: “Well we’re not parking here, so you don’t have anything to jerk about.”

The dude tries to get Karen to shut up.

Me: …done being nice… “Do you see that silver car parked right there? I had to park there because you were ALREADY blocking my driveway. So once again, you are CURRENTLY parked here.” Dude apologizes again, tells Karen to STFU and just get in the car. We share a little nod and away they go. I’m kind of hoping that they visit more so I can just have her towed next time.

These people are either really good at playing dumb, or they really are oblivious.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted…

Since the homeowner was able to find a spot down the street, this couple could’ve too.

There’s no excuse.

