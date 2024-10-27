Customer Left Her Baby’s Stroller To Hold Her Place In Line, But When She Wasn’t Back In Time And Somebody Skipped In Front Of Her Things Got Heated

Nobody likes standing in line at a store, but sometimes you have to do it.

What would you do if someone parked their baby carriage to save their spot while she went and did more shopping, then wasn’t there when they called for next in line?

That is what this shopper encountered, so she went up and checked out.

The other lady, though, felt she’d been cheated.

Read the whole story and decide which side you’re on!

AITAH for skipping over a pram in the queue? I (F, 26) had an interaction today that made me question if I was in the wrong or not. In an extremely busy second hand games and DVD shop (CEX for those in the UK) today, peak time on a Saturday afternoon in a very busy shopping centre. I was waiting in a queue to be served that was so long and cramped that it was wrapping into other aisles. I must have waited in this queue for around 10 minutes before making it almost to the front.

So, she got out of line then.

A mother ahead of me had parked her baby’s pram at the first spot in the line, and then left the line to another aisle to browse. The employee at the till called for the next customer and locked eyes directly with me. With the mother not in the line and nowhere to be seen, after a couple of seconds I walked ahead to be served.

She was in line next, but she left.

About a minute into my transaction, the employee next to the one serving me called for their next customer. The mother walked up and glared at me and immediately said with an angry tone that “I was next in line, just so you know.” I was actually taken aback by how annoyed she sounded and looked when she said this. I finished my transaction and responded that she should have been in the line next time.

Wow, what a piece of work.

As I walked out of the shop she told me to **** off. Lol. Now, I’m not sure if I was wrong for going ahead of her as she seemed to genuinely be seething about it, but I didn’t want to wait any longer for her and she had technically left the line. What do you think? AITA?

She’s lucky that the store didn’t make her go to the back of the line.

Take a look at the comments below.

There is an epidemic of entitlement.

Good question. How long was she supposed to wait?

That is what should have happened.

Yeah, this lady makes no sense.

Yup, she was actually cutting when she returned.

If you get out of the line, you go to the back of the line.

At least, that’s how it should be.

