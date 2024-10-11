Mom Pressures Him To Date Her Daughter While He’s Giving Them A Segway Tour And Threatens To Have Him Fired, So He Calls Their Bluff

It’s an unwritten rule of childhood that your parents will make you cringe, especially during puberty.

It’s a centuries-old tradition.

Watch the cringe level in this story reach an epic height when this mom tries to set her kid up with another kid in a pretty unique way.

You WILL date my daughter, or I’ll get you FIRED! I do Segway tours and one group was a mother and her teen daughter. We go on the tour, and while I’m giving my spiel, EP keeps interrupting me to tell me stuff about D and find if we are compatible.

She is relentless!

She keeps doing it and the daughter gets redder and redder. When they return, she asks, “So what do you think of my daughter?” I tried to change the subject, yet again. Then she says: “You are going to date my daughter and that’s final!”

Then it got even weirder.

After I refused she said, “I’m going to call your boss and tell him about your terrible customer service! You’re never going to work in [city name] again!” I picked up my phone and said, “Do you want to tell my boss you’re trying to force me to date your daughter and get me fired for saying no?” Once the dial tone started, they ran off.

Here is what folks are saying.

What were you hoping for? An arrest monologue?

Sorry, that’s just sad.

It must be awful! Poor kid.

What about this screams a good idea?

It sounds like a terrible job.

I wonder what their car ride home was like.

