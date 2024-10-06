A Nosy Lady Insulted And Yelled At Him While He Was Working, But Then He Got To Watch Her Drop Her Cake

Busybodies seem to be everywhere these days, at least it appears that way on social media.

So naturally someone working in retail is going to come across one, as it seems to be the Karen’s natural habitat.

Fortunately this employee got to see this Karen get her just desserts.

Let them eat cake. On some of our busier days it became incredibly difficult to keep enough carts in the vestibule at my work. This time I had kept a Karen waiting…

It was the usual Karen experience at first.

Karen: “I don’t care about your excuses, you have ONE JOB, and a TRAINED. MONKEY. Could do it!” I just want this lady out of my face, so I don’t fight it and get it for her. What she had insisted on having a flatbed for?

But this one came with a sweet bonus.

A cake. And it wasn’t even large. She attempts to pick up the cake with one hand, the plastic topper pops off, and she spills the cake all over her undoubtedly expensive designer outfit.

Here is what folks are saying.

I see what you did there…

We have the coin system in Canada, too. But some people still don’t bother.

I don’t know. Maybe she needed a flatbed for moral support.

It’s not a competition.

SO modern. It’s practically AI.

Thank you for this delicious karma.

We love to see it.

