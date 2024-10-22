A Passionate Teacher Fights Unfair Practices To Protect Her Student, And Unravels A Vice Principal’s Pattern Of Deception

Teachers are often forced to work with outsized challenges and too few resources. One particular teacher found herself invested in one troubled student.

She kept the receipts and got the vice principal removed from his job Two years ago, Karen had a student named Xavier. He was a sweet little six-year-old boy when things were good, but his parents had just gotten divorced. His mom wasn’t that great even before she was out of the picture, and his dad was quite disengaged from both his son’s behavior and his IEP (individualized education plan).

His chaotic home life was reflecting in the classroom too.

Rather understandably, Xavier acted out in class. He’d refuse to listen to Karen, push other kids, and disrupt class in more ways than I could possibly list.

Being the good teacher she was, Karen truly cared for her student and wanted him to improve.

Now, Karen worked hard with Xavier to improve his behavior and get his dad more involved in a positive way. She’d often call me and talk about it to decompress because that’s what friends were for.

But sometimes his behavior was harder to manage than others.

But occasionally, Xavier went too far and did something she couldn’t just deal with in-class, like trying to stab another student in the hand with a pencil. On those occasions, she wrote him up with a referral and sent him to the vice principal (VP). But surprise surprise, VP was absolutely no help whatsoever!

The VP didn’t take the threat nearly as seriously as Karen needed.

He’d joke around with Xavier, refuse to address the problem Karen sent Xavier there for, give him candy, and then lecture Karen for writing up a six-year-old for any reason because it reflected badly on VP. I’m pretty sure this has to do with the crap known as “merit pay,” but whatever. Unfortunately, his actions made it significantly harder for Karen to help Xavier.

One day, Karen found something even more upsetting.

To top it all off, Karen figured out after a few referrals that VP logged into the system and erased each of Xavier’s referrals, thus erasing all evidence of Xavier’s pattern of behavior. In a word, this is B A D. I know nothing about education, but dang well know that much.

This is not how VPs should behave, especially when it comes to students’ wellbeing.

My brother was a holy terror in elementary school and got in so much trouble from third to sixth grades that both the principal and vice principal were on a first-name basis with my mom. Those records sure didn’t get disappear! Not into the shredder and certainly not into the digital ether.

Karen tried escalating the issue, but it didn’t seem to have much of an effect.

She reported this to her higher-ups who weren’t VP, but they both told him about the complaint and specified that Karen was the one making the complaint. VP was cold with and rude to her after that. Nothing was done about it because it seemed to be a one-time thing.

But now Karen knew what to do.

It was clear she needed to take matters into her own hands.

Every time she had to write Xavier up again, which blessedly because less often as the year went on, she meticulously documented everything herself. Sent herself all the relevant stuff, saved the emails –the whole shebang.

Her hard work paid off!

By the end of the year, Xavier’s behavior had greatly improved thanks to her mentoring and the various ways she learned how to engage with him in the classroom. She even talked to his second-grade teacher to make sure the woman knew how to work with Xavier. God, Karen went above and beyond for this child!

Suddenly, Karen gets another question about her experience with the VP.

Partway through the next school year, the higher-ups come talk to Karen again. Even though nothing was done about her complaint the previous year, a record have been made of it. As it turns out, another teacher had reported VP for doing the exact same thing to her as he’d done to Karen! If she had anything related to her own ordeal, they wanted to see it.

She’s been waiting for this moment.

OH BOY, DID SHE. She gave them every single digital receipt she’d accumulated for the better part of a school year to compare with VP’s, establishing a pattern of him undermining teachers via erasing students’ patterns of behavior.

Finally, the VP got the punishment he deserved – kind of.

VP was quickly removed from his position as vice principal of Karen’s school even though he wasn’t technically fired. He was just moved to a different school. And put in a much lesser position. And paid significantly less than before.

Sounds like justice was finally served here.

