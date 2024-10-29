A Real Estate Agent Ripped Them Off, So They Tracked Her Down And Made Her Pay Them Back

Payback is a…, well you know how the rest of that phrase goes.

And this Reddit story proves that it’s true!

Are y’all ready for this?

Let’s get started!

How I get my money back from scammer when police refuse to help. “OP has a real estate business, often buy a land or an old house then improve and sell it. Occasionally she leases a place, improve, and then sublease it. She found an old shabby house but at great location online so she contacts the agent and offers to buy it but agent said the owner only want to lease it. They agree to make lease contract that has to be renewed every 3 years and negotiate a date to sign it. However, OP has to go abroad for some time before they’ll be able to meet and sign a contract, so agent ask for a deposit for about $1800.

Sure!

OP agrees. One day after deposit is transferred, the agent deleted all her post on the website, block OP’s number and left the chat in LINE (similar to Whatsapp). OP collect all chat logs and transfer’s paper then go to the police. They said they cannot do anything since it’s a civil case despite OP’s protest that this is fraud, hence, a criminal case. Without police’s paper, OP cannot go to the bank and has that agent’s account suspended. Instead she consult a law firm which also have a private investigation service. For about $75, the investigator gave OP the agent’s real phone number, legal address, her license plate, the company name and address which she work for, list of her relatives and their phone number, also their address. And the lawyer at the firm write a letter state that OP gonna sue her for criminal case and send it to her legal address.

This was turning into a big operation.

OP then spend another $150 to hire an investigator to find where she actually live and keep an eye on her for information such as who she live with and her daily routine. After finding out that she only lived on her own. OP went to her house to confront her and ask for the money back. She said she doesn’t have it now and will transfer it back later. OP proceeds to tell her that in that case she (OP) want her (agent) to contact her (agent’s) boss to guarantee that OP will get her money back. She refuse to let anyone at the company know about this, instead she transfer $900 back to OP via mobile phone at that moment and said she will transfer the rest at the end of the month. OP said that is unacceptable and that she will contact her parents, then show the info she has on her. The agent was beyond shock and tell OP that her parents had mention a letter from the law firm but they didn’t open it. The agent then begin to weep and cry and beg for her mercy and promise for her money at the end of the month. OP agrees then said she change her number and ask for her(agent’s) phone so OP could save her (OP) number into her (agent’s) phone. When the agent hands OP the phone (It was iPhone), OP said she will keep it and only give it back when she get the money at the end of the month. Also, the remaining balance is not $900 but $1,125, for she had to hire a private investigator to get to her. However, she gives her back her SIM card. OP said if she go to the police about the phone, or she does not receive the money, she will contact her company and her parents then take her to criminal court. At the end of the month, OP receive the money but she contact her company anyway to make sure she could not find a job in real estate anymore. The agent calls OP and berate her for her ‘dishonesty’, as she do everything she was told to do but OP still contact the company. OP said to her that honesty is not for a thief.”

Here’s what Reddit users had to say.

This reader was impressed.

Another individual chimed in.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another Reddit user had a lot to say.

And this person chimed in.

That escalated quickly!

Nobody likes to see scammers get away with it.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.