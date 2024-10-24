Temp Worker Endured A Toxic Boss For Months, So They Gathered Up Evidence Of Their Misconduct And Exposed Them To HR On Their Last Day

Temp work often offers flexibility and a foot in the door, but this one quickly felt more like a trap.

What began as a promising role at a prestigious company turned into a silent battle of patience, with a clever temp getting the last word in on a terrible boss.

Read on for the full scoop.

My boss thought he could fire me or bully me into quitting, but I had the last laugh. I was hired for a temp position last year, it was a part time job that fit perfectly with my uni schedule with a pretty popular, prestigious company. The first couple weeks were great, I got along with my colleagues and my boss seemed nice enough.

But those niceties didn’t last long.

After some time though, everything drastically changed. I still don’t know why.

The boss was accusing the temp of some pretty serious offenses.

My boss tried to get me to agree to a mutual termination of my contract, claimed I was smoking and doing drugs in the office (I obviously didn’t, immediately offered a drug test). He told me that a written record was submitted to HR while refusing to let me see it, tried to start a fight with me numerous times, sent me on personal errands during working hours.

The boss tries to get rid of them, but he was overruled.

I’m pretty sure that after me not initially agreeing to leave, he tried to fire me, but since he’s only in a middle-management position within a fairly large company, one of his bosses probably said no for some reason. So I got to stick it out with menial tasks until the end of my contract.

But sticking it out wasn’t going to be easu.

For the last couple months, he completely ignored me, didn’t answer my emails, didn’t give me any new tasks even though I asked. He then pretended I didn’t to claim I was being malicious and refusing to work, while there were numerous people present when I asked for new tasks. And yet, I stuck around. Up until my very last day.

They had their reasons for staying.

Would it have been smarter to leave sooner? Yes, most definitely. But the pay and benefits were good and above anything else. I didn’t want him to have the satisfaction. I wasn’t gonna let him win.

They were also compiling evidence.

So, when my last day came (ironically he wasn’t even in the office and obviously never said goodbye to me) I was ready: I had been keeping track of every single thing that had happened. More than that, I discovered what I believed to be some pretty serious compliance and data privacy breaches.

Then they let the cat out of the bag.

So I sent an email containing all of it and proof not only to my boss and everyone on our team, but to numerous HR people, then I handed in my laptop and left. It was the absolute best feeling to know that I was finally free of this job, and that my boss had been trying to instigate a fight for months.

They fantasize about what their awful boss must think.

He probably thought I was just gonna be submissive and go out with a whimper just to get the fight he wanted on my very last day and not having any way of getting back to me. (I obviously immediately blocked his number.) I don’t really expect there to be any consequences because people like him always get away with their behaviour.

Although they have doubts their concerns will be taken seriously.

Maybe HR will care about obvious bullying and why when one of his employees is accused of doing drugs at work, he wouldn’t have them do a drug test (as per the contract lol). Maybe they’ll care about why I was sent away from the office to run personal errands or why an internal data security breach was left to fester for probably YEARS. Maybe they’ll give a care, but probably not.

Regardless, they walk away from this bad experience feeling victorious.

To me, the most important thing is having gotten closure. I just know that he will randomly think of me for the rest of his life and his blood pressure will spike every single time because he never got the last word. While I will always be content when and if he crosses my mind because I never gave in to his stupid provocations, and when I did, it was solely for me and the purpose of getting closure. So I am just going to be proud of having endured a bad job and having the last word in the end. **** you, Jerry.

It’s always great getting the last word over someone who’s mistreated you.

The job may have been temporary, but the satisfaction of getting the last word was permanent.

