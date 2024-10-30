After Being Fired For No Reason By His Boss He Went Back To School, And Then Dedicated His Doctoral Thesis To That Same Boss To Prove A Valuable Point

Petty revenge can take many forms, but when you get blindsided with a bowl of lemons, you can move forward or stew in the juice.

Got Fired by My Boss, So I Dedicated My Doctoral Thesis to Him Back in the autumn of 2002, I was working as a terminal worker for a cargo company. One evening, using a dial-up modem, I laid out a plan to obtain a practical certificate as a terminal worker. The next day, the terminal manager, let’s call him John Doe, called me into his office.

Without any warning, he fired me. I was shocked and disappointed, but I decided to turn this setback into something positive.

I enrolled in law school, completed my master’s, and eventually earned a doctorate in law. When it came time to write the acknowledgments in my doctoral thesis, I knew exactly how to start. The very first lines read: “One evening in the autumn of 2002, with the help of a dial-up modem, I planned to obtain a practical certificate as a terminal worker. The next day, the terminal manager, John Doe, called me into his office. He fired me. I then decided to study law. John Doe, this thesis would not have been possible without you.”

Everyone who read my thesis saw this dedication. It was my little way of sending a message. I even mailed a copy of the thesis to John Doe anonymously. I never heard back, and I didn’t expect to. But I like to think that the book sits on his shelf—a silent reminder that his actions led me to where I am today.

Was it petty? Maybe a bit. But honestly, I’m grateful things turned out the way they did. I’d much rather be a law professor than a terminal worker.

