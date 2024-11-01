After Getting Permission To Bring Her Toddler To A Child-Free Wedding, The Groom’s Mother Got Upset And Made Some Horrible Remarks

When you are asked to be a bridesmaid in a wedding it can be a big honor and a lot of fun.

What would you do if that wedding was supposed to be child-free, but your babysitter fell through at the last minute?

That is what happened to this mother, and even though she got permission from the bride to bring her little one, but the groom’s mom got upset.

Here are all of the details.

AITA for Bringing My Daughter to a Child-Free Wedding? I’m a 19-year-old mom to my beautiful 2-year-old daughter, Amelia. Just a bit of backstory: last year, I was asked to be a bridesmaid in a family friend’s wedding. I was thrilled and immediately said yes, even though it was a child-free event. I had arranged for a babysitter, but about a week before the wedding, she informed me that she would no longer be in the city and couldn’t watch my daughter.

She handled the unexpected change in plans well.

Given the short notice, I approached the bride and asked if I could bring Amelia to the wedding, as I didn’t have time to find another trusted babysitter. My daughter is overall a very easygoing baby—she’s comfortable with people and happy as long as she’s fed. The bride knew this since she’d watched my daughter on multiple occasions before, and she happily agreed, saying that having Amelia there would make the wedding photos even more special. The wedding was going smoothly, though I noticed a few stares from the groom’s parents. Amelia stayed with my sisters for most of the day, but during the reception, I took her with me to congratulate the couple.

Wow, that comment is way out of line.

As I approached with Amelia in my arms, the groom’s mother suddenly commented, “You shouldn’t have brought a baby to a child-free wedding, especially when she doesn’t fit the family.” I was completely taken aback. For context, my daughter is mixed—I’m half white and half Hispanic, and her father is Black. I’ve been called “white-washed” because I’m not in contact with my Hispanic family, so I knew exactly what she meant by saying my daughter didn’t “fit the family.”

The bride and groom handled it well.

The bride looked shocked, and the groom immediately stood up and led his parents away. Taking this as my cue, I decided it was time to leave. I made the rounds to say goodbye to everyone and put Amelia in her stroller. As I was leaving, the bride came over to apologize for her in-laws’ behavior. I was upset, but I knew it wasn’t her fault, so I simply wished her luck and left.

This is very inappropriate.

Now, about a week after the wedding, I got tagged in a Facebook post—strange, because I don’t use Facebook. The post read: “I’m outraged that my grandchildren weren’t allowed at this event, but when a teen mother who couldn’t be responsible enough to leave her child with the father brings her baby, it’s perfectly fine.” The post was from the groom’s mother. To make things worse, she’s also been telling family members that I’m lying about what she said regarding my daughter’s appearance. So now I’m wondering: AITA?

No, the mother was completely in the wrong since you had gotten previous permission to bring your little one.

Take a look at the comments on this story.

This person understands the groom’s mom’s position.

This person says she handled it well.

The bride says it is ok, that is all that matters.

This person says it is not the mother’s place to decide.

This really was none of the mother’s business.

That said, her irritation is probably warranted.

