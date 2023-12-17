Government Insists Single Mom Takes Tests For Benefits With Her Three Kids In Tow, But She Ends Up Getting A Great Job
How easy it must be to tell someone with three kids to just go find a babysitter at the drop of a hat…
Because that ain’t the way it works, folks!
And the woman who wrote this story on Reddit did what she had to do and that included bringing her three young kids along with her as she tried to make a better life for her family.
Check out her story!
Workforce Commission insists I come in to take a bunch of online tests despite not having a sitter, telling me to figure it out.
“Several years ago, in the wake of separating from my ex husband, I applied for Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, or TANF, which provides $300 or so a month for a certain number of months to those who qualify.
I was also applying for SNAP benefits, WIC, and Childcare assistance, which has a 6 month waiting list.
She was having a rough time.
My now ex husband was a real piece of work. He went to prison almost immediately after I left. We have 3 kids together, ages 6, 4, and 2. I was a stay at home mom until this point.
When I applied to the assistance programs in my area, the TANF required me to go in to the workforce center and apply for jobs there.
They made me an appointment, and I went in, with my 3 kids, filed some paperwork, and they asked me to come in the next day, for around 3 hours, to take some aptitude tests on the computer.
She tried to reason with them.
Me: “3 hours? Tomorrow? I won’t be able to get a sitter this short notice.”
Them: “We’ll figure it out, because you can’t get TANF without doing this.”
Me: “¯_(ツ)_/¯ Okay”
Whatever you say!
The next day, I show up, on time, with my 3 kids. I sign in and sit in the waiting area.
A lady comes in from another part of the building to get me. She calls my name, I raise my hand, and start to gather my children to proceed with her.
She takes one look at us, and says, “You can’t have your kids here. You have to sit here and take these tests.”
Me: “I told yall I didn’t have a sitter. But they said oh well you have to be here. So I’m here.”
This lady was about to change her luck.
Lady: “Okay, no, come with me. We are getting your childcare assistance right now. Do you have a facility in mind with open spots?”
Me: “I think so, but I’ll need to call and verify that.”
Lady: “Do that right now while I start your paperwork.”
Things were looking up!
So, I call the daycare, verify the spots, AND they offered me a job in the infant room!
She had me come back the next day after I dropped the kids off at daycare to do the testing, even though I had already gotten a job. And she sped along all of the applications for assistance.
That woman was a godsend during a very trying time in my life.”
