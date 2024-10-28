After Taking Her Child To McDonald’s For A Happy Meal, This Mom Had To Vent About The Terrible Toy They Got. – ‘Y’all going to give him this?’

When you take your kids to McDonalds, getting the toy from the happy meal is always something they love.

When TikToker @lavonneblessedhol went to get the toy Crocs, she and her little ones were definitely disappointed.

She explains the issue in the video, which starts off by saying, “McDonald’s….Count your days ok?”

She is holding a small toy box where the toy Crocs (shoes) come in, and she continues on saying, “Because how come these Crocs? Everyone else getting this kind of Croc in their Happy Meal…” She then holds up a nice brightly colored toy Croc with eyes on it.

Not all the toys are great when it comes to a Happy Meal, but they are still fun, right?

She then continues, “But y’all gave my baby this one. Like who baby Croc is this?” And she holds up a pretty pathetic-looking red Croc that doesn’t have any eyes or anything.

Ok, I’ll admit, that one is pretty sad compared to the bright blue one.

She ends the video saying, “Y’all going to give him this little shriveled up little Croc. No! He want one of these kind like everybody else!”

Wow, she does have a point. I think I’d go in and demand a replacement.

If you want to see the full video, check it out here:

Now let’s see what the people in the comments have to say.

This person says the Croc looks used.

Maybe they went to an off-brand McDonald’s?

And here’s someone calling them hood Crocs.

How can McDonald’s even consider that a toy?

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.