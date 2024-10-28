Aldi Customer Found An Unbelievable Price On Chicken Nuggets, So They Didn’t Hesitate To Grab A Bunch And Stock Up. – ‘I just got $50 worth of nuggets for $4.

When you are grocery shopping, it is smart to look for sales and shop at places like Aldi that have great prices.

TikToker @notfortana managed to find an unbeatable deal that he seems to think is too good to be true.

He made a video as he was walking out of the store and said, “Does it count as stealing from Aldi if they mismark a product and you buy a bunch of them?”

He has a handful of Tyson chicken nuggets, and continues, “I just got $50 worth of nuggets for $4.”

That is quite a deal, I would go back for more if they had them.



The video then cuts to when he was checking out inside the store, and it shows him scanning each one for $.68, “I don’t know why but this feels illegal.”

Nothing illegal about it, he paid the price that they marked.



He ends the video saying, “I just got each one of these for $.68!”

Wow, that is a great deal that you won’t come across again anytime soon.

Check out the full video here:

Now let’s take a moment to see what the people in the comments had to say.

This person says that stores rip people off all the time.

This person has a potential reason why the price was so low.

Here is someone who had a similar experience.

I don’t know why Aldi had the wrong price listed, but good for him for taking advantage!

