Aldi Customer Found An Unbelievable Price On Chicken Nuggets, So They Didn’t Hesitate To Grab A Bunch And Stock Up. – ‘I just got $50 worth of nuggets for $4.
by Michael Levanduski
When you are grocery shopping, it is smart to look for sales and shop at places like Aldi that have great prices.
TikToker @notfortana managed to find an unbeatable deal that he seems to think is too good to be true.
He made a video as he was walking out of the store and said, “Does it count as stealing from Aldi if they mismark a product and you buy a bunch of them?”
He has a handful of Tyson chicken nuggets, and continues, “I just got $50 worth of nuggets for $4.”
That is quite a deal, I would go back for more if they had them.
The video then cuts to when he was checking out inside the store, and it shows him scanning each one for $.68, “I don’t know why but this feels illegal.”
Nothing illegal about it, he paid the price that they marked.
He ends the video saying, “I just got each one of these for $.68!”
Wow, that is a great deal that you won’t come across again anytime soon.
Check out the full video here:
@notfortana
It feels wrong but then again im poor #aldi #aldifinds #alditiktok #lifehack #CapCut #fyp
Now let’s take a moment to see what the people in the comments had to say.
This person says that stores rip people off all the time.
This person has a potential reason why the price was so low.
Here is someone who had a similar experience.
I don’t know why Aldi had the wrong price listed, but good for him for taking advantage!
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · aldi, chicken nuggets, great price, price mistake, sale shopping, sales, stock, tiktok, top, video, viral
