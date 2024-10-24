October 23, 2024 at 8:22 pm

‘Am I alone in this? Am I the crazy one?’ – Frozen Pizza Connoisseur Questioned The Standard Instructions They Give You On The Box

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@joannasjoyfuljourney

This poor woman…

She’s clearly confused and needs some guidance in her life…

And you’ll see what I’m talking about in just a minute…

Source: TikTok

Her name is Joanna and she said in her TikTok video, “Why does every pizza box say to put the pizza directly on the oven rack?”

She added, “Is there something I’m missing?”

Source: TikTok

She added, “I don’t have one of those giant pizza shovels. So I use a pizza tray like a normal person. Am I alone in this? Am I the crazy one?”

Joanna’s video caption reads, “I tried to follow the actual instructions and it was a true disaster.”

Source: TikTok

Check out her video.

@joannasjoyfuljourney

I tried to follow the actual instructions and it was a true disaster #food #pizza #cooking

♬ original sound – Joanna

Here’s what folks had to say about this.

This individual chimed in.

Source: TikTok

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

And this TikTok user has strong feelings about this.

Source: TikTok

Pizza hack, coming in hot!

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter