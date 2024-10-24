Aunt Brought The Groom’s Former Step-Mother To His Wedding Without His Consent, So He Excluded Her From The Photos And It Sparked A Family Rift

Weddings are a time to celebrate love and family, but sometimes old dynamics can stir up unexpected drama.

AITA for not letting my dads ex, who was my aunts +1, be in family photos at my wedding? I (26M) got married a month ago and some wedding drama has since come to light, mostly via my aunt, who’s my dads older sister. Aunt decided to take dad’s ex-wife as her +1. Dad and his ex have been divorced for 5 years now. They got married when I was 7 though, which is where my aunt is coming into play.

Dad had custody of me and my three older siblings when he met his ex. They met not too long after my mom died. But it took a few months for them to start dating. None of us (siblings and me) really connected with her or cared much for her.

To us, she was dad’s wife who couldn’t have kids of her own and saw us as her chance at motherhood. She made us uncomfortable sometimes with how insistent she was that she was now the mom of the family. It got really awkward at times when we were younger and dad was doing something for us, but she wanted to do it instead.

My aunt always liked that she tried to step in and become mom. For one, she never liked our mom. But it was also her belief that when kids lose one parent, someone needs to fill that space for them. So when dad and his ex divorced and none of my siblings or I kept in contact with his ex, it ticked my aunt off.

She told us repeatedly she felt the ex deserved better and she should be regarded as mom in some way after all those years. She should be seen as someone worth keeping around to all of us. I didn’t know before my wedding day that the ex was her plus one. It didn’t bother me, but I was clear that she wasn’t going to be in the wedding photos.

My aunt hated it and she expected to be able to sneak her in, but no that was taken care of. My aunt also wanted me to dance with the ex, but I didn’t. After the wedding, my aunt went a little crazy on me and since then she has told me on an almost daily basis that she thinks I was a jerk for doing that to the ex.

She told me I had mom for 5 years, but I had the ex for 14 and she did most of the raising of me and my siblings so we should all be keeping her as mom and for the future as grandma. She told me it was disgusting to exclude her during the wedding too when she was already there. I told my aunt I hadn’t invited the ex and I was never going to. AITA?

This commenter wondered how his dad and his ex’s relationship continued for so long if none of the kids seemed to like her.

This redditor diverges, saying the ex deserved more grace than what she got.

