Biased Boss Gave This Guy’s Job To His Mistress, So He Came Up With An Elaborate Plan To Get The Cheating Boss Fired

All it takes is one mistake – or affair – to start the process of burning your own life down.

In today’s story, a biased principal decided to hire his mistress instead of a qualified current employee, and found out that actions have consequences.

Find out what happened!

Not a Good Idea to Hire Your Girlfriend Instead of the Shop Teacher This story is about my dad and happened in the mid to late 70’s. My dad taught shop in a very tough part of town, think ghetto area with beginnings of gangs. He was highly respected by ALL of his students because they knew he wouldn’t tolerate their bad attitude.

There were rough patches!

Summers were a tough time for our family because teachers do not get paid for summers, so they have to find jobs. One year there was a perfect job at the school that was tailor made for my dad. The group funding the summer class actually wrote the job description with my dad in mind. The school principal chose to hire his mistress to teach this vocational class instead. The woman had absolutely no clue about the subject matter, (she was an English teacher) but she got the job instead.

He was mad he didn’t get the job.

My dad was quite angry, and so was the group funding the job, but hiring was solely the principal’s decision. The principal was married to a woman with money and he did NOT want her to know about his mistress. My dad helped the janitor with a LOT of maintenance for the school and was good friends with him. My dad had keys to the entire school because of this. He also had a lot of experience with all sorts of locks (a hobby of his).

Dad had the right contacts!

Dad knew that making friends with the janitor and secretary would help him around the school and he made a point of doing this at every school. He knew where the combination to open the giant safe in the office was. For some reason the school had been built with a HUGE old fashioned safe (think bank safe type) and the principal kept the combination written down inside a desk drawer. Yes, that WAS an idiot move, but this man was very arrogant and refused to ever change the combination or memorize it. Who would dare to get into his things? My dad never threw things out and often pulled things out of the dumpster if he thought they might be useful.

He was also clever with his job.

One of the things he rescued from the dumpster was a life size skeleton that was discarded when a biology teacher left suddenly. The principal was freaked out by it and ordered it tossed because the teacher left. The skeleton was not school property and the principal had no idea that my father had rescued it from the dumpster. The principal gave his mistress very expensive status symbol type things. This included a mink coat, jewelry and expensive trips. Both principal and mistress told their spouses that the trips were to educational conferences.

He knew everything that was going on at the school.

Being friends with the secretary meant he heard all the gossip, and knew that the principal kept these items in the big safe in the office so that his wife would not know about them (and neither would the mistress’s husband). Being really irate about the job (because he had to find something else and because the kids would learn NOTHING from this job training course), my dad decided to set up revenge. He took the skeleton to the safe and dressed it in the mink coat and fancy jewelry. He put the skeleton on a stand that held it upright inside this big safe. Then he left for the summer.

This is where it gets interesting…

On the last day of the summer course, the principal and his mistress were getting ready to take a week long trip together. They told their spouses it was for a conference. Then they went to get the coat and jewelry so the mistress would have a chance to wear them. The mistress didn’t care that it was summer – she wanted to wear the coat. Yes, this makes no sense but she was super status conscious and wanted to show it off. She was that kind of person.

OUCH!

When the principal opened the safe, he saw the skeleton in the coat and jewelry. He had a panic attack (he had no history of heart trouble) that he and mistress thought was a heart attack. They called an ambulance. Mistress went to the hospital wearing the jewelry that she grabbed while waiting for the ambulance. The coat was left on the skeleton in the safe. Wife showed up at the hospital and met the mistress in her jewelry. It was very distinctive and a style the wife had asked her hubby for on several occasions.

The wife had a shocking revelation!

The wife knew a teacher could NEVER afford it. When principal and mistress left in the ambulance, no one thought to lock the safe. The door was just pushed shut, but it had a big wheel that had to be turned to lock it. Wife went to the school to see what was in her husband’s office about the mistress and she saw her dream coat in the safe. The wife never saw the skeleton because the janitor took it out of the safe after the ambulance left.

The principal was in big TROUBLE!

Principal knew he was in a lot of trouble with his wife AND the school board. He kept ranting about a skeleton but it wasn’t there and he was the only one who saw it other than mistress. The school board thought he was delusional AND had violated a morality clause in his employment contract. He got divorced and couldn’t take any money from his wife because she proved his adultery. The mistress wouldn’t talk to him or say anything about the situation because she didn’t want to incriminate herself.

Everything went downhill for the two…

After the principal was fired, his secretary testified about his mistress and the money spent on her at the divorce proceedings. He literally lost everything including his pension – his wife got it all. The mistress tried to lie to her husband about why she was there and said the jewelry was from a contest for best teacher. Her husband divorced her and got custody of their kids (NOT common in divorce at that time) because of her infidelity being a bad influence on the kids.

It kept getting worse.

She got fired and had to give the jewelry to the principal’s wife. The school board did an audit of the school budget. The principal got arrested for fraud and embezzlement because he used school money for the coat and for trips that he and mistress took that were supposedly for educational training. My dad thought this was all exactly what the principal and his mistress deserved. He would not have said anything about this matter if they didn’t take a really good paying summer job away AND they didn’t leave a bunch of kids stuck in a class where they would learn nothing because all the teacher could do was tell them to read the book.

The father knew he had to do something for the children at school.

She couldn’t do any of the projects that were part of the course because she was an English teacher and NOT a shop teacher. To be honest, I think depriving the kids of solid job skills that the class was designed to teach upset him even more than having to find a different summer job. He did enjoy having a different principal the next year!

If only the principal was fair, things wouldn’t have spiraled out of control!

Let’s find out what the Reddit community has to say about this one.

This user isn’t sure about the jewelry being with the wife.

This user isn’t buying the story.

This user thinks the story is suspicious.

That’s likely! This user thinks everything is a lie.

This person believes something else happened to the jewelry.

Yikes! That’s a lot of people claiming the story to be fake!

Maybe if it wasn’t written so dramatically it would have been believable.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.