Bride-To-Be Told Her Sister That They Are Having A Child-Free Wedding. She Got Upset And Said It’s Unfair That Her Kids Aren’t Invited.

Weddings are meant to be solemn and focused on the bride and groom, which is why many couples are choosing not to invite children.

When this bride’s sister, who has 5 children, learned about this arrangement, she got upset, saying she couldn’t attend the wedding without her kids.

AITA for telling my sister she can’t bring her kids to my child-free wedding? I (28F) am getting married next month. My fiancé and I have decided to have a child-free wedding. We love kids, but we want the day to be more relaxed, especially since it’s a smaller, formal event.

The bride-to-be’s sister got upset after knowing about this arrangement.

My sister (35F) has five kids, ranging from 2 to 12 years old. When I informed her about the child-free policy, she got upset and said it would be impossible for her to come if her kids aren’t invited. I offered to help cover a babysitter, but she insists it’s unfair, and that family weddings should include all family members, kids included.

And even their parents got involved.

Now my parents are also weighing in, saying I’m excluding my own nieces and nephews. I feel stuck, but I really want to stick to our plans. AITA for not making an exception for her kids?

