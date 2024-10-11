Brother Of The Groom Drank Too Much At The Reception And Caused Thousands In Damage That He Can’t Pay For. Now Their Other Brother Says They Shouldn’t Take Him To Small Claims Court.

Weddings are supposed to be fun events where everyone gets together and has a good time while celebrating the newlyweds.

What happens if someone at the wedding has too much to drink and causes a lot of damage to the venue and surrounding area?

That is what happened in this story, and the brother of the guy who caused the problem is saying they shouldn’t take him to small claims court to make him pay for the damages.

Read on for full details.

AITA for telling my brother it isn’t worth it to take our brother to small claims court? My brother got married. At the wedding everyone over the drinking age was offered 1 glass of wine at dinner and 3 drink tickets for the bar.

This sounds like a very reasonable setup.

Alcoholic drinks couldn’t be ordered without a ticket, no exceptions. (Non-alcoholic drinks were also free but didn’t need tickets). My brother and cousin of the bride didn’t like that they were cut off from drinking when they ran out of tickets and couldn’t find anyone to give them one of their tickets. Unknown to us, my brother went to a nearby store to get more alcohol for them and brought it back to the hall. They drank quite a lot from our understanding. One of the employees made them go outside and then in came in to tell someone what happened.

Why do some people act like this?

My brother and the cousin broke two of the decorative windows at the front over it and no one could find them because they wandered off. They went up the road and from what we understand they had a verbal argument with one of the homeowners. My brother vandalized the vehicle in the driveway which ended up being a wheelchair van and the cousin broke a different window on the car next door. The police were called and they got arrested. The fallout was the contract my brother and his wife had with the hall was voided because outside alcohol was brought in and that violated the contract and the signs posted at the hall.

That is an expensive night out.

Since the insurance from the hall was lost, they had to pay to replace both windows (about $3700 each), the car window my cousin broke (about $300) and the damage to the van my brother did (about $7300). The cousin’s parents reimbursed them for the $4000 he cost them. My brother and his wife told my brother if he doesn’t pay them back they are going to small claims court. I DO NOT CONDONE WHAT MY BROTHER DID. He was a complete moron and he ruined the wedding. I’m embarrassed for him.

It would ensure he is legally obligated to pay.

But I agree with my parents and grandparents that going to small claims will solve nothing. My brother doesn’t have $11k lying around and neither does any of us. I 100% get why my brother and his wife are upset. I would be royally angry if it was me. The $15k they had to spend out to fix everything was their down payment money and now they had to stop house shopping because they only got $4k back though her dad said he will help them buy a house if they can. But taking my brother to small claims won’t do anything since he doesn’t have that money. I’m not saying they should not be mad. I’d have blown a fuse if it happened to me.

Good for you, but that doesn’t mean everyone should do the same.

But I wouldn’t take my brother to court because it wouldn’t solve anything. I’d try to work out a payment plan with him instead. My brother told off me, my parents and my grandparents as if we were saying they weren’t allowed to be mad though. AITA?

Going to court will also document everything and make him legally obligated to pay, it is a good idea.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say.

This person makes a good point about paying it himself if he wants to get involved.

This comment says that after small claims court, they can garnish his wages.

Here is someone pointing out that the brother is an alcoholic.

This commenter points out that going to small claims court will help with collecting.

This person thinks the brother needs repercussions for his actions.

People won’t learn if they never have consequences for their actions.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.