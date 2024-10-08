Brother Rudely Demands Sibling Leave The Living Room So He Can Be Alone, But Sibling Claims They Were There First

Living with family means all bets are off when it comes to personal space.

When this siblings-turned-roommates duo enters a standoff over who lays claim to the living room, a battle of wills ensues.

AITA for “confronting” my brother’s crap? Today, I was laying on the couch in our fairly large living room, while reading a book. My brother came from his room with a pen and a notebook, sat down at the opposite side of the living room, set down his stuff, then asked me to leave.

I said, “Why? You barely see me and I’m not making a sound. This is the living room.” He did not respond.

A few moments later, he said, “So, why haven’t you left yet? Are you trying to be annoying or something? Just want to understand your thought process here.” At that point, I was annoyed, so I decided to come up with a reply of similar structure, to make it clear that I think he’s being a jerk.

So I replied, “So, why do you randomly decide that a third of the apartment has to be emptied of my presence, with what little effect it has on you? Are you trying to be annoying or something? Just want to understand your thought process here.”

He then said, “Just go to one of the other two thirds of the apartment, is it that hard?” So, I ignored him.

He got up a minute or two later and said “Hope you’re happy,” and left the room.

Now I would like to clear up that my brother and I are not exactly “good friends,” but we’re not enemies either. He often asks me to leave him alone, say if I were in his room, or if he was studying, and I do grant these requests.

However, I felt that this time it’s not really justified. I literally had to peek out of the couch I was laying on to see him, and made absolutely no noise whatsoever. Am I the AH?

These two siblings may live close together, but emotionally they’re miles apart.

