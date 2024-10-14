‘Can’t get in. I can’t open no doors.’ – Tesla Owner Got Stranded In A Walmart Parking Lot Because It Just Stopped Working And Now It’s Starting To Rain

Here we go again, folks…

More TikTokkers posting videos about their problems with Tesla vehicles!

This time, it comes to us from a man named Marcus who told viewers about how he got stranded in a Walmart parking lot.

The text overlay on Marcus’ video reads, “Cons to owning a Tesla” and he told viewers, “I’m leaving out Walmart. Luckily my BMW out here, too. I’m leaving Walmart. It’s sprinkling rain. I come outside to get in the Tesla. This literally disabled for no reason.”

Marcus continued, “Can’t get in. I can’t open no doors. I can’t use the app. I can’t do nothing. The car won’t let me do nothing. I don’t know if this a part of the reception that the world going through. The internet? I don’t know what it is.

He added, “Just know if you own a Tesla, this is some of the things you’re gonna have to deal with.”

In the video’s caption, Marcus wrote, “Welp found out the 12v battery went out without giving me any notices! Anyone else have this problem?”

Marcus posted a follow-up video and talked to viewers about why he happened to have two cars at Walmart.

Problems with Teslas…

Will it ever end?!?!

