Car Dealer Dismissed Her When She Complained About Her One-Week-Old Car’s Paint, But Her Husband Made Sure They Fixed The Issue

Dealership tried to screw over my mom and my dad wasn’t gonna let that happen. When my mom was younger, she didn’t have a lot of money. So, my dad helped her pay for the down payment on her first car. I can’t remember what the brand, besides that it was an Asian make.

She drove it around for a few days, and suddenly, the paint started to chip. When she took it back to them to say, “Hey, this car is not even a week old and the paints chipping,” they basically told her to take her new car and get lost. Now, my mom is not one to be trifled with, but she couldn’t get anywhere with the dealership.

So, my dad had this great plan. He bought a poster board, and wrote, “I bought this car a week ago. The paints already chipping and (dealer name) doesn’t care.” He parked right outside their property, so that they couldn’t tell him to leave. But close enough that every customer going into the lot saw the car and the sign.

I’m guessing they felt the sting pretty quickly, because they went out to my dad and replaced the car within a few hours. Having a reputation for cars that have issues after a few days can’t be good for business.

