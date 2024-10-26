Celsius Energy Drinker Shares What Happened After She Drank Them Every Single Day. – ‘Now I’m under 100 pounds and I cannot gain weight.’
by Matthew Gilligan
I’ve personally never tasted a Celsius energy drink, but I do have friends who swear by them.
But are they good for you?
According to a TikTokker named Alexis, the answer is no…for her, at least.
Alexis told viewers, “I talked to someone else today about Celsius. She was like, ‘Girl do you drink these? Like, I love them. I cannot go a day without them.’”
Alexis answered, “Yeah, I used to drink them every single day until I lost about 30 pounds. It literally ate my body fat. I’ll never drink them again.”
She continued, “Now I’m under 100 pounds and I cannot gain weight. So, yeah, girl. I stopped drinking ‘em before I flew away.”
Alexis told viewers, “Other than that, if you like Celsius, keep drinking them. I liked them but I am too skinny and I can’t.”
Here’s the video.
@keepingupwith.alexis
i miss them.. so yall better enjoy them #celsius
Alexis posted a follow-up video and said that she used to weigh about 115 pounds, exercised twice a week, and ate well.
After drinking Celsius regularly for eight months, she weighed only 94 pounds.
@keepingupwith.alexis
Replying to @user5260219824579 8 months apart / drinking Celsius everyday / going to the gym (maybe twice a week) / my diet is pretty normal.. ( I can make another vid on that) I weighed about 115 and now I’m 94 , MY fitness goal was not toooo lose weight but gain MUSCLE. The only reason I stopped is because that’s the only thing I’ve changed about my daily routine (food / drink) ** I noticed the weight in my face go first ** It made sense tooo me.. maybe I’m wrong.. just my opinion 🤷
Now let’s see what folks had to say about this.
This person chimed in.
Another individual shared their thoughts.
And this TikTok user had a bad experience with this stuff.
I don’t think those are good for you…
