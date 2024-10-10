Cheating Dad Asked His Son To Attend A Housewarming Party With Him And His Other Wife. So He Refused And Told Dad He’d Create A Scene At The Party If Forced To Go.

Some people have it rough at an early age and it is sad how they have little to no support to get out of certain situations.

AITA for refusing to attend a neighborhood party at my house? I (17m) still live with my dad. He and his wife moved to a new neighborhood recently and they decided they wanna throw a party to get to know the neighbors.

I don’t want to be there because I know questions will come up about my “family.” The last time I was put in that position, a couple of years ago, I was so mad about them forcing me to attend a party with them that I brought up the fact my dad’s wife hated my mom for years, longer than my parents knew each other and longer than she knew my dad. Dad and her had an affair while my mom was suffering from breast cancer. I was 9 when my mom passed and I found out about dad and his wife because he brought her into the house when mom was near the end of her life and the two of them were grossly together.

My mom would never have given her blessing for that. She hated that woman just as much as that woman hated her. I have never forgiven my dad or looked at him in a positive light since. When mom passed I tried so hard to get put in foster care rather than live with them, but it didn’t work.

We ended up moving away a few weeks after mom died because the judgement they faced back home. She tried to play the role of super “mom” to me. Trying to be SO involved in my life. But I never accepted her or given her a chance. They talked about adoption but quickly scrapped that idea because they were told I would be spoken to since I was 10 before they got married.

They have two kids together now and that didn’t soften me to them. I don’t blame the kids. But am I close to them? Nah. I make it a point to keep my distance because I won’t stick around and I won’t want a relationship with them and to keep my dad and his wife in my life as an adult, even if only occasionally for my half siblings. A relationship with my half siblings is not important enough to have any contact with those two.

After the incident of me telling people about the affair, I was grounded for so long, we had all kinds of therapy and I stuck to my word about hating them and finding them both disgusting. But my life was also miserable because I was grounded, had everything taken from me for weeks. I was offered a shorter sentence if I told her I loved her but I wasn’t going to lie, couldn’t say the words. So it was almost 9 weeks of hell. And they ended up being judged by some more people.

So this time I’m refusing to attend and my dad is furious. He told me questions will be asked. I said if I’m there questions will get answered and I won’t hold back on how I feel about them or what they did. He told me to let it go after 8 years and I told him that’ll never happen.

I told him I don’t want to pretend we’re a family when the truth is I’m ashamed to be his son. He told me he still can’t let those questions about why I’m not there get answered and I’ll upset my half siblings by making this another fight. I told him I’ll work and he can say that but he was still saying not good enough. AITA?

Let’s find out what the Reddit community thinks about this story.

