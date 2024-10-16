Childhood Memories Revolve Around Cousins’ Fun Outings And Not Her Parents, So Adult Child Reminds Them They Always Pawned Her Off On Relatives

When you grow up watching your cousins get all the fun outings while you stay home, it’s hard not to notice the imbalance.

So when one person mentioned this to their mom in a casual conversation, it sparked some unexpected feelings—and a whole lot of sarcasm.

Read on for the story.

AITA for letting my parents know that they didn’t do much with me as a child, I was always pawned off to aunties and uncles when they were taking my cousins places. Tonight me and my parents were talking of my childhood. I live 2 houses away from my cousin who is the same age as me and as I child I was always in her house. My mam mentioned that I was always in their house as a I child and replied saying that yes because her house was more fun we would do things and go away to places. My mam continued by saying sarcastically ‘sure you never got anything as a child.’

Sounds like your mom was ready to hit you with some premium mom sarcasm!

I did, and we went on great family holidays normally once a year but the rest of the year we wouldn’t do anything fun. My uncle would take me swimming and my granny would take me to the zoo and other aunties and uncles would take me ice skating at Christmas or for picnics in the park in summer but my parents never did any of this.

Maybe your parents were just trying to build anticipation for those once-a-year epic trips…

Now some of you might say they maybe didn’t have the money but I know they did. Now I have a niece and a nephew who my parents take to the zoo and to parks and swimming and all different places. I even mentioned to them how my uncle taught me how to swim. My mam responded by saying, don’t worry we’ll make up for not taking you anywhere with our grandkids (meaning my own children that I am yet to have 🤞🏽) which I then responded ‘don’t worry I will do that myself’.

Ah, the classic “grandparent energy” shiff.

My mam then up and left the room and I kinda feel bad about it because I still did get a lot as a child but none of that material stuff matters it’s the memories that weren’t made with them that I get annoyed and upset about. I appreciate my parents and I have a great relationship with them but AITA for telling them this?

While the family trips were memorable, the real issue came down to the everyday moments that were missed.

Reddit thinks the lingering feelings from the past is valid.

This person doesn’t think anything too terrible was said.

This person is not impressed with the “do over” scenario.

And this person thinks all these convo are necessary.

Looks like the real trip was learning which memories stuck the most!

Funny how some parents’ memories differ so starkly from their kids.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.