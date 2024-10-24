Consumer Advocate Claims That Brita Water Filters Are The Worst You Can Buy. – ‘Really not cleaning up your water at all.’

This guy used to be a scientist, so we should probably all listen to what he has to say!

His name is Warren and he posted a video on TikTok and warned people about what’s probably the most famous water filter company out there: Brita.

Warren said, “Looking at their marketing, it reduces chlorine taste and odor. It reduces the taste and odor of chlorine, but it doesn’t eliminate it. It takes out some, but not all of it.”

He added, “when third parties have tested this stuff, the reduction of lead, cadmium, these other toxic heavy metals that they’re claiming here, are only by a small percentage.”

Warren continued, “You’re really not cleaning up your water at all, and one lab test result even showed that it increased the levels of aluminum.”

Warren then told viewers, “If that truth isn’t enough for you to upgrade your water filtration, this pitcher is made of plastic. What does that mean? When you store water in there, it can release microplastics and millions of shards of nanoplastics, which cause inflammation and disease in your body.”

Something to think about…

Check out the video.

@nontoxicdad Brita filters may be one of the least effective filters you can buy… So if you’re thinking about getting a Brita filter, you may want to save your money! 💵 👉 While it claims to reduce chlorine taste and odor, it doesn’t actually eliminate it, so it isn’t doing your health any special favors! 👉 And when it comes to toxic heavy metals like lead and cadmium, the reduction is not nearly as significant as other filters you can get for your home. 👉 Some tests even showed INCREASED aluminum levels AFTER filtering! 😳 👉 Plus, the plastic pitcher itself can release harmful microplastics into your water, leading to inflammation, hormone disruption, and other health issues. Knowing this, it’s time to upgrade your water filtration to something more non-toxic like a Reverse Osmosis system! 💧 #Brita #WaterFilter #CleanWater #HealthHacks #NonToxicLiving ♬ original sound – NonToxicDad

I did not know that!

