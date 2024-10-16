Consumer Warns That General Motors Lied To Customers And Will Likely Face a Class Action Lawsuit. – ‘Assure their customers that harsh transmission shifts were normal.’

News about the big American car manufacturers these days swings from good to bad…and this story sounds like it belongs in the second category.

A man named Brian posted a video on TikTok and explained why he thinks General Motors (GM) will soon be facing a class action lawsuit.

Brian said, “General Motors will be facing a class action lawsuit over faulty transmissions. The order comes from a federal appeals court, and the lawsuit claims that over 800,000 2015 through 2019 Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC vehicles were knowingly sold by GM with defective 8L 45 or 8L 98-speed automatic transmissions.”

He continued, “The lawsuit also accuses GM of telling dealers to go ahead and just assure their customers that harsh transmission shifts were normal and that GM would cover transmission flushes for customers experiencing the issue during the warranty period without actually fixing the underlying issue.”

