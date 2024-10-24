October 24, 2024 at 8:22 am

Costco Customer Is Angry The Store Discontinued Its Mix And Match Muffin Containers. – ‘They changed the whole recipe.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Sorry, Costco customers…

Your mix and match muffin containers are gone like dust in the wind…

And some folks aren’t happy about it…particularly a TikTokker named Linda who posted a video about it.

The text overlay on Linda’s video reads, “Costco explain yourself!!! Where at the OG giant muffins.”

Her video showed a sign in the store that told shoppers things were changing in the muffin department…and there would be no more mixing and matching of flavors.

Linda said, “I’m not sad about the change in quantity but they changed the whole recipe. They used to be chunks now they’re chips. And they added a crumble to the blueberry one (that doesn’t even look that crumbly).”

Linda, we are truly sorry for your loss…

Here’s the video.

And here’s what viewers had to say.

This viewer is okay with the news.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And this individual made a good point…

Say it ain’t so!

