Mother-In Law’s Best Friend And Oldest Daughter Were Acting Creepy Towards Her Son, So This Couple Bans Them From Their House

It’s hard to feel comfortable in your own home when certain guests are around.

So, what would you do if a family member asked to host a gathering at your place but wanted to invite someone you’ve had issues with for years?

In this story, one couple finds themselves in this exact predicament.

Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for telling my husband’s mother I don’t want her best friend and her children visiting my home? My husband and I are both 29. We just bought our first home in June. We had a few cookouts over the summer, and they were amazing. There are only two other homeowners in our family, and they do their own thing, which is fine, but we’re happy to be able to host family events. My MIL asked if she could use our house to host a cookout for her and her friends, and she said that we could obviously invite people, too; it’s just that she would be the one hosting and buying most of the stuff.

They agreed but with one stipulation.

Obviously, we said she could. Who would say no to that? My husband—her son—and I said she could use the house, but we don’t want her best friend or her best friend’s kids coming to the cookout. If I’m being honest, her best friend’s youngest daughters and youngest sons are just fine; we have an issue with her best friend herself and her oldest daughter.

Here’s the problem with her.

The oldest daughter is creepy. She and my husband are God siblings. When they were both in 8th grade, she tried to sit on his lap while he was sleeping. When he and I were dating—we were both 19—she tried to kiss him. She was sober, and he was drunk. Over the years, she’s viewed our social media stories without being friends with us/following us. The final straw was her sending him an inappropriate photo a couple of years ago.

Other people don’t agree with their rule.

We have her blocked on everything. Every time she’s done something, she’s been with a guy. She also has children. We just don’t like her. Her mother says we take her behavior “too seriously.” My MIL is annoyed about the rule. She harasses my husband, so I think it’s a fair rule. AITA?

Yikes. Can’t blame them for not wanting her there.

Let’s see what advice the fine folks over at Reddit have to offer on this issue.

According to this person, it’s their home, so not having her is their right.

This person thinks the MIL shouldn’t be so laid back about it.

Here’s a great point – it is a form of stalking.

This person offers some excellent advice about lending out a home.

The daughter sounds like something else.

She’s definitely old enough to know better, and it’s about time someone sets some boundaries.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.