Dollarama Customer Is Tired Of Being Rushed To Pack Her Own Bags

There have been some unfortunate side effects to the green movement.

One is that when plastic bags were no longer distributed, many stores stopped bagging your groceries and other purchases.

“It really ticks me off,” Tikoker @ascendingangel6 said in a video that has gone viral.

“They leave it sitting (on the counter).” she explains, recording the video in her car after shopping at Dollarama.

“You have to pack your own bag.”

And that’s not all.

“They call the next customer over and you’re not even done ******* packing your bag.”

“It’s not part of their job to actually pack that bag?” she asks.

The video is part of a growing trend of people venting about seeing customer service decline while prices rise.

“I think it’s really rude,” she adds.

“They’re calling the next customer and you don’t even have your stuff off the counter yet.”

This has happened to her at every Dollarama store where she has shopped.

“What irks me even more,” she says at the end, “Is that they see I have hand issues.”

