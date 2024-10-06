Their Family Expressed Fear Of Dogs During A Visit And Requested That She Keep Her Puppy Outside, But She Refused Because It’s Hot Outside And He’s Just A Baby

Dogs bring a lot of joy into their owners’ lives, but unfortunately, not everyone is a fan.

So, what would you do if you were visiting family and someone asked you to keep your dog outside in the heat because they were scared of it?

In today’s story, one dog owner finds herself in this very predicament and decides to take a stand.

Here’s how it went down.

AITA for not keeping my dog outside when someone is afraid of him? I (20F) have a 5-month-old puppy who’s about 9 pounds, so he’s pretty small. I went to visit some family for the long weekend and brought my puppy with me since my mom and I obviously couldn’t leave him at home alone. One of my family members has a roommate(30 F) who is afraid of dogs. I understand being afraid of big dogs, especially if they’re not well trained, and honestly, any dog could be dangerous, so no one should trust random dogs. However, our puppy is well-trained (for his age), doesn’t bite or attack people, and is literally a ball of love.

Here’s where the problem begins.

Anyways, the roommate asked me to keep my dog outside in the backyard when it’s 90 degrees today and progressively getting hotter. He also isn’t feeling well, and I want to keep an eye on him, so I said no, and I told her that he wouldn’t bother her. She came into the living room and saw him (I was playing tug of war with him on the floor) and screamed, which caused him to run towards her (with the toy in his mouth, thinking she wanted to play lol). She proceeded to scream and run away from him. He thought since she was running and making noise she was playing with him. She was saying how he attacked her, and we need to keep him outside.

Amused, she still refuses to put the dog outside.

I still won’t because it’s way too hot, and he’s a baby. I understand she’s scared, but he didn’t bite her or even lick or touch her. He wouldn’t have came towards her if she didn’t scream and run, he was distracted since I was playing with him. Tbh, I didn’t stop him from running after her bc I thought it was funny that she was afraid of my tiny puppy. My mom says I was being rude by refusing to put him outside and that I should be more understanding of her fear rather than laughing to my mom and saying her fear is ridiculous. Keep in mind she couldn’t hear me saying she’s ridiculous I said it privately. AITA?

It’s easy to see both sides of this issue, but the roommate lives there.

Let’s see what kind of advice Reddit readers have to offer on this situation.

This person is spot on.

Harsh words, but she deserves this.

According to this person, she must be very entitled.

As this comment points out, her actions were extremely inconsiderate.

Even as a fellow dog owner, this person thinks she’s in the wrong.

People deserve respect in their own homes.

She should’ve made plans to stay somewhere else or just put the dog outside as the roommate requested.

