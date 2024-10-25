Employees Usually Didn’t Follow The Rule Book When Fixing Minor Issues, But An Inspector Insists That They Comply. So They Do What They’re Told And Things Go Haywire.

How are you supposed to fix a problem, correctly or quickly?

That’s the question in today’s story where an employee for a defense contractor decides to fix a minor issue according to the official repair procedures.

The supervisors weren’t happy about it!

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

Payback Years ago, I worked for a defense contractor doing heavy manufacturing and welding. Every process, fitting, was all documented, when ready to be welded, it was inspected by quality control. We had an inspector would write a rejection report, doing this passed this off to the next shift so he could skip the paperwork.

OP’s partner repaired the piece according to procedures.

Normally, the piece he’d reject was an engineering issue, nothing serious, we would just weld it like normal. So, one day, my partner were stuck with this, and decided to follow repairs procedure. Remove assembly, and do an edge buildup on the piece. We Normally did that with piece in place. This time, we removed it, followed correct procedures and the assembly was ready at the end of our shift for the daytime guys.

The supervisors were upset.

They complained and moaned, daytime supervisors were mad, when we come the next night, we were confronted about what we did, and we showed them the correct procedure for the repair work. After that, we no longer were stuck with doing that, that inspector was moved and assembly error was corrected. I enjoyed using their procedures to prove a point. There was no more hurry up games played.

I wonder if the supervisors honestly didn’t know what the correct procedures were. It’s great that they got a different inspector.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted…

This reader approves of this malicious compliance.

Another reader claims there’s “no such thing as Malicious Compliance.”

Here’s a summary of the results of this story…

Here’s one readers thoughts about procedures…

Safety procedures are important, but it’s also important that they are reasonable.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.