‘I’m gonna delete all of my stuff off Etsy.’ – Etsy Store Owner Complained About All The Fees She Was Charged After She Made A Sale

by Matthew Gilligan

Well, this sure sounds fishy…

An Etsy store owner named Melissa posted a video on TikTok and complained about how and why the company cost her money in a most unusual way.

Melissa said she sold an item in her Etsy store to a co-worker for $33.75, but something was off.

She said, “Etsy took this [$4.10] out in fees and then they took this [$16.47] out in marketing. And I’m like, ‘Wait a minute. I don’t even pay for marketing. What’s happening?’”

She said the $13 she earned after fees was “not even enough to pay for materials.”

 

Melissa added that Etsy has continued to charge her and she explained, “Long story short, I’ve made maybe $7, depending on if Etsy continues taking money from me. So, I’m gonna delete all of my stuff off Etsy. I’m gonna take a loss from uploading it, and if anyone knows any good creative websites to upload to, let me know, ‘cause I don’t think I wanna use Etsy anymore.”

 

Take a look at what she had to say.

@darrsberry

Where else do creative people sell their products? I know some how this is probably my fault that etsy isnt paying me out, im sure theres a fine print im missing but it is a bummer! #etsyfail #etsy #shopsmall

♬ original sound – Darrsberry

Melissa posted a follow-up video and explained more about the situation and what she learned about being charged the fees by Etsy.

Check out what she had to say.

@darrsberry

It is your personal choice to use etsy or not. Will I use my etsy? No, Ive spent more than ive ever made. Can you turn off your ads? Yes. This was a learning lesson for me. I am thankful for all the wonderful suggestions on where to go after etsy and i am saddened to hear other people are in the same boat as me. #educateetsy #etsyfail #educateyourself

♬ original sound – Darrsberry

And here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

This viewer shared their thoughts.

Another individual spoke up.

And this individual is over it.

That doesn’t sound right…

