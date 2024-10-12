Expert Car Buyer Illustrates Why You Should Never Start Car Buying Negotiations In Person

Have you ever tried to get an out-the-door price quote from a car dealership on the phone? It is like pulling teeth.

Car buying expert @BillyTheCarKid made a video that illustrates exactly why dealerships hate dealing with people on the phone.

He starts out the video pretending to be a customer calling a dealership, “Could you tell me what the numbers will come to with taxes and fees on this vehicle before I come down there, I want to get all my ducks in a row and just make sure I can afford it.”

That seems like a reasonable request, but that is not how most dealerships will take it, he then switches to being the dealership and says, “Woah woah, your presence is definitely your power in this car buying situation, being right here in the dealership, in my office, with my manager, and me pressuring you to buy this vehicle is really your best bet to get the best price.”

Does anyone really believe that? The last place I want to be is in a high-pressure situation trying to crunch numbers.



He goes back and forth playing both the customer and the dealership for the video, at one point saying (as the customer), “Ok, but I just really need the numbers.”

The people at the dealership will do anything to get you in their office.

He ends the video as the dealership, jokingly saying, “Ok, I needed to make my mortgage this month and I think you’re the guy that’s gonna help me do it.”

This video makes a really good point. When buying a vehicle, you don’t want to put the dealership in a position of power to pressure you into a sale.

Calling on the phone and demanding the information you need will help you to negotiate the best price possible.

To get the full story from this fun and informative TikToker, watch his video here.

@billythecarkid If a dealership says they won’t give you numbers over the phone, then DON’T SHOP with them. It’s like every dealership received the same script from the same crappy sales instructor! After calling 40+ dealerships a day, if one more dealership says your presence is power, I’m going to puke! #carbuyingtips #carbuyinghelp #carbuyingsecrets #carbuyer #dealership #carbuyer ♬ Aesthetic Vibes – Megacreate

Check out what the people in the comments had to say about this video:

This person had to hang up and go to another dealership.

This commenter explains how to calculate your expected costs.

Here is someone who was able to save money following this advice.

When buying a new car, negotiate on your own turf.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!