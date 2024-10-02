Father Tries To Make His Baby Laugh During Wife’s Birthday Dinner, But The Noise Upsets Nearby Diners Who Find The Kid Annoying

Dining out with a baby can sometimes turn a peaceful meal into anything but.

When this baby’s giggling hit a sour note with the trio’s fellow diners, a father faces a choice between keeping the peace or savoring his son’s joy.

Read on for the full story!

AITA for making my baby laugh at a restaurant It was my wife’s birthday yesterday. She picked out a mid-tier restaurant to go to for her birthday. This was no Chili’s level, but not high end either. We went at 5:30 on a Wednesday, so not that busy.

Their joyful young son accompanied them to dinner.

We have a 10 month old who’s just about the happiest kid ever. Nearly anything I do makes him laugh.

The father relished in his happiness.

Well at dinner, I was making him laugh. He’d throw in some happy yelling. Maybe got a touch loud, but he was in a great mood.

But that happiness made some other people very unhappy.

Well the table next to us had an issue with what I was doing and asked me to stop. They told us to keep it down. I’m like he’s laughing thats all. Him laughing is an issue? They just repeat that he is too loud, if he is going to be like this they suggested we stay home.

The father refuses to understand the issue, so the diners around them move tables.

I tell them to leave us alone and continue making my son laugh. I overheard them reference me as an AH. They requested to move tables and did. But was I the AH for making my baby laugh?

This father fails to see any problem whatsoever with his behavior.

Redditor thought otherwise.

This user suspects the father may be slightly understating the nature of the noise…

It was clear he was disregarding the others around him.

This redditor suspects the father knew exactly what he was doing and he didn’t care about what others thought.

It’s not really about making your baby happy, is it?

While a baby’s laughter is a beautiful to the parents, it’s decidedly not for the surrounding diners.

Sometimes even the sweetest laughter can ruffle feathers.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.