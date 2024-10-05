Finance Expert Exposes The Five Worst Cards You Can Get. – ‘The number one card has a $1000 annual fee.’

When used wisely, credit cards can be a great way to purchase items, smooth out finances, and earn rewards. But bad credit cards can cause you lots of problems.

TikToker @seth.godwin works in finance and gives financial tips on social media, so he decided to put out a video calling out the five worst credit cards you can get.

He start out the video saying, “These are the five worst credit cards you can get, with the guy who works in finance.”

He quickly moves on to the 5th worst card, explaining, “At number five is pretty much any store credit card. They offer horrible credit limits which actually hurts your ability to get higher credit limits on good cards. They also only earn rewards, typically cash back, at the stores they are tied to.”

This is a good tip, even if you shop at a place regularly.

He continues to go through other cards that he feels are bad, calling out several in specific, “At number for is any card from Credit One.” Next he says, “At number three is the Indigo Platnum.” And then, “At number two is the MasterCard Black Card.”

In the video, he does give explanations for why he ranks each one this way, so make sure to take a look below, but first…

Finally, he talks about the worst card on his list, “But the number one card has a $1000 annual fee and only comes with a $200 airfare credit and the same measly 2% back that the black card has. But don’t worry, it’s a heavy metal card and it’s gold plated. As if that matters with a $100 annual fee and no perks. Give me a break. The number one worst card goes to the MasterCard Gold Card.”

I’m feeling pretty good, I’ve never had any of those credit cards!

If you are thinking about getting a credit card, you’ll definitely want to watch the full vide.

Check it out here:

Let’s see what the people in the comments think about this video.

This person says that they don’t want any credit cards.

Here is someone who had the Credit One card and they agree that it is bad.

Ouch, this person has all five from his list!

If you’re going to get a credit card, do the research and get a good one.

