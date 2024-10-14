Flight Attendant Talked About The First Thing She Does When She Gets Into A New Hotel Room

If you ever want to get some solid travel advice, it’s obvious that you should ask a flight attendant!

They travel for a living and they are in and out of cities and hotels day in and day out.

A flight attendant named Ally posted a video on TikTok and gave viewers a pro tip when it comes to staying in hotels.

The caption to Ally’s video reads, “High key makes sense for someone who is in a million different hotel rooms per week.”

She said she got the tip from another flight attendant and told viewers, “When she gets to her hotel room, she puts her shoes facing the direction of the elevator.”

Ally added, “We’re in so many hotel rooms, like, how else can you remember?”

Take it from a professional traveler!

