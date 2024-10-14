October 14, 2024 at 1:42 pm

Flight Attendant Talked About The First Thing She Does When She Gets Into A New Hotel Room

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@allycase1

If you ever want to get some solid travel advice, it’s obvious that you should ask a flight attendant!

They travel for a living and they are in and out of cities and hotels day in and day out.

A flight attendant named Ally posted a video on TikTok and gave viewers a pro tip when it comes to staying in hotels.

Source: TikTok

The caption to Ally’s video reads, “High key makes sense for someone who is in a million different hotel rooms per week.”

Source: TikTok

She said she got the tip from another flight attendant and told viewers, “When she gets to her hotel room, she puts her shoes facing the direction of the elevator.”

Ally added, “We’re in so many hotel rooms, like, how else can you remember?”

Source: TikTok

Here’s the video.

@allycase1

High key makes sense for someone who is in a million different hotel rooms per week 🤷‍♀️ #traveltip #travelhack #hoteltip #hotelhack

♬ original sound – Ally Case

Now check out what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

Another individual chimed in.

Source: TikTok

And this viewer was impressed!

Source: TikTok

Take it from a professional traveler!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES, TRAVEL
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter