Friend Overestimates His Strength And Declines Help During A Bench Press Attempt, But He Ends Up Trapped Under The Barbell And Needing His Buddy’s Rescue

In the gym, confidence can lift spirits, but it can’t always help you lift a weight that’s too heavy for you.

When a friend overestimates his bench-pressing abilities, he learned that sometimes the only thing heavier than the barbell is an outsized ego!

My buddy did not need a spotter for his bench press attempt When I was working at the gym many years ago, a friend of mine came in to work out. It was a slow time of the day, so very few people were working out and the gym was a small one. The area was split in two parts, divided by a fairly large U-shaped bar. One quarter was filled with a few benches, dumbbells and barbells, and the other area was filled with machines.

This friend is always about pushing his limits.

My buddy was a really nice guy, but tended to overestimate his abilities.

Recently, he surpassed the magic milestone of a 100 kg bench press and his plan for this day was to repeat this.

So the friend tried to step in, but he didn’t want the help.

I am very aware of his abilities and asked him if he wanted me to spot him during his bench press. It’s always recommended to use a spotter when bench pressing with weights nearing your maximum. He said: “No, I feel really strong today, so I don’t need a spotter.”

He insisted again, but the friend declined once more.

I asked: ”Are you sure?” “Nope, I really can do this so I don’t need your help for this.” I offered to spot one more time but, he was very sure he could do it without me spotting him, so I went to the other side of the bar area and just waited.

Soon, though, it became clear the heavy-lifter needed the help.

It did not take long and I heard some groaning and puffing and eventually he shouted my name, asking to help him. So, like the good friend that I am, I hurried to the other side of the bar where I found him with the barbell on his chest, very helpless.

But that didn’t mean he wasn’t to have a good chuckle about it.

I laughed for about 10 seconds and then I removed the barbell from his chest. We had a good laugh together after this and he never learned.

Pride really does come before the fall.

This friend learned a valuable lesson about asking for help when he needs it.

In the end, his friend’s confidence turned out to be heavier than he could handle!

