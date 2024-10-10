Gamer Husband Complains About Their Children Always Playing With The Dining Room Chairs, So Wife Removed The Chairs… Along With His Computer Chair

It’s not easy looking after two children with special needs, especially if only one parent is willing to do this.

This woman confessed how her husband is always playing video games instead of playing with their kids with autism.

When he complained that the children were playing on their dining room chairs, she moved them to the garage along with his computer chair.

Take out the chairs after every meal because you cannot keep the children occupied while I cook your meals….ok My husband and I have two children, both on the autism spectrum. About a week ago, he got upset because our children were moving, tipping over, and playing on our dinning room chairs. They are plastic and metal, and not too heavy.

Instead of getting off his computer game and redirecting them into a better activity, he starts screaming at me about how I need to move the chairs to the day room after each meal. The day room is a garage that the previous owner started to convert into an additional room but never finished, so we use it for storage. Then, he gets upset because moving all four is difficult, and I would rather move two at a time.

Two of things to know, he is a huge gamer and the computer is in a room that serves as both living room and dining room. I have made a secret policy of my own. I will leave the chairs in the house till I need to remove them. If I need to remove the dining room chairs, then I also need to remove his computer chair. When I bring in the dining room chairs, I don’t need to bring in his chair.

He came home from work, and immediately got in the computer for his nightly game, so he can potentially win a bonus for playing every day for a month. He asked about the dining room chairs, and I told him the kids were playing on the chairs so I took them out. A few minutes later, he asks where his chair is. I responded that it is also out in the day room.

He just stood there as I walked out of the room like he expected me to get it. I did not get it and I have every intention of moving it to the day room and leaving it there at every opportunity. Is it petty? Absolutely. Do I care? No. Do I find it a little funny? Yes. I can find amusement in little things such as making him get his own stuff instead of expecting me to deliver it to him.

