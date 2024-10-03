Girlfriend Asks Partner To Give Up His Bed For Her Heartbroken Friend, But He Refuses And It Leads To A Huge Fight

Good relationships are built on strong boundaries, but all it takes is one unexpected circumstance to throw everything out of balance.

When a surprise guest going through a hard time requests to stay the night, a couple clashes over kindness and comfort.

AITA for not giving up my bed? I live with my girlfriend. We live in a three bedroom apartment, but only our bedroom has a bed in it. One of the rooms is used as an office for me and the other is more of a storage room.

My girlfriend went out with a friend over the weekend.

Then they ran into some drama.

When they were out, her friend got a message from someone with proof that her boyfriend was cheating on her. They live together, so she didn’t want to go home. My girlfriend told her she could stay with us for the night, but didn’t tell me until they’d arrived back.

The girlfriend made a troublesome request.

My girlfriend asked if I’d have the sofa for the night so her friend can have the bed. I refused since I’m not going to be kicked out of my own bed.

They offered other alternatives, but firmly claimed their own bed.

I told her that her friend can have the sofa, but also that it’s only for the night and she can’t stay any longer than that, My girlfriend said I was being unfair and her friend should have the bed, but I just said she can have the sofa or stay somewhere else. AITA for not giving up my bed?

This commenter doesn’t think it’s right for the girlfriend to catch their partner by surprise like that.

The most kind option is clear, but that doesn’t mean they have to take it.

The couch is kinda made for situations like this.

Being a couple means making decisions together.

This person held tight to their right to sleep comfortably.

