Grocery Shopper Notices Some Concerning Differences Between Various Mayonnaise Bottles

When we go grocery shopping, we expect the food will be fresh and delicious, especially with today’s prices.

We also expect food quality to be great and consistent, but the video in this story may cast some doubts on that. It has over 5 million views.

TikToker @nooneimprtant, whose name is Gabriel Miller, posted this video of jars of Best Foods mayonnaise at the grocery store.

It will leave you scratching your head, especially if you routinely enjoy this condiment, which is popular as a sandwich spread.

Gabriel’s video compares different jars of mayonnaise, some from the same brand, and notes something peculiar about that.

The difference isn’t visible in this dialogue-free video until he lifts each to reveal the bottom.

The bottoms are darker in some of them and some bottles are a different shade of white.

Why is this? And why don’t all the jars look the same underneath?

The title of this video offers his possible explanation: “Air pocket mayo.” His video doesn’t have a caption.

The air pocket explanation would explain why not all of the jars have it.

As anyone who has burped can tell you, air pockets aren’t exactly predictable.

The only dialogue in the video is when Gabriel whispers “What the ****?” at the end.

Watch the full clip.

Here is what folks are saying.

Some folks didn’t buy the air pocket theory. I do.

Of course there was a shrinkflation theory. I am curious but not sure how consumers could prove it.

Looks like Gabriel, the video creator, may have changed his mind. Grey mayo?!

A lot of people were curious. But did they ask the manufacturer? You can probably get an answer on social media.

I usually don’t have Hellman’s. I am intrigued.

Maybe I’ll start making my own mayonnaise.

